Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Seahawks
The Chiefs played the type of football game they’ve so rarely played in the Patrick Mahomes Era. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a compliment to the defense, in fact, which produced perhaps its best game against better-than-average competition. That sparked a 24-10 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Packers Opponent Breakdown: Inside the Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will spend Christmas in Miami with a must-win game against the Dolphins. Miami has lost three in a row – all against high-quality teams – but will be at home and with a significant rest advantage. Let’s take a...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders and Steelers Have Played Some Classics
The Las Vegas Raiders come off one miracle and head into the anniversary of another when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” on which running back Franco Harris supposedly...
Whoever ends up running Arizona Cardinals' front office will have hands full in free agency
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs reach 12-win mark for 5th straight year with Christmas Eve victory vs. Seahawks
The Chiefs’ performance in the first half proved more than sufficient to thwart the Seattle Seahawks. After jumping out to a double-digit lead, the Chiefs’ defense made sure the Seahawks’ capable offense wouldn’t find any momentum Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs’ defensive effort, which limited Seattle to...
Wichita Eagle
‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Draft Elite WR Prospect in Latest NFL Mock
While the regular season comes to an end and the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves in the playoff hunt, looking at mock drafts for 2023 are still somewhat of a necessity. After all, when you own nine picks, two of which are in the first round, you're going to have a lot of different mock draft options. Which, for a playoff contending Seattle team, could further expedite its journey back to being Super Bowl contention.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Wichita Eagle
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders headlines Chiefs’ inactives vs. Seahawks in Week 16
The Chiefs are missing a key member of their defensive line rotation in Week 16. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is among the Chiefs’ six inactive players for Saturday’s noon game against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium. Saunders missed all three days of practice...
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about Saturday’s noon Kansas City Chiefs-Seattle Seahawks game
As the Chiefs stay in the mix for the AFC’s top seed and its lone postseason bye, they do have one thing in their favor — the back half of their schedule. And one thing, well, not so much — the Bills still need to drop a game at some point.
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win vs. Seattle Seahawks
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. A week after performing miserably on third downs, Kansas City’s defense bounced back in a memorable way Saturday. The Chiefs held the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Parker, Mills OUT; Questionable Jones x 2?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve. The Pats and the Bengals are set to square off on Satruday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While...
Wichita Eagle
Meet the Chiefs’ latest touchdown-reception machine: running back Jerick McKinnon
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon came into this season with just seven touchdown receptions in his first five NFL campaigns, and no more than two in any one year. Well, McKinnon recorded his sixth touchdown reception of the season on Saturday in the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris’s Impact
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was yet to be born when Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris made league history as a central figure in the "Immaculate Reception" during a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Barkley and Harris, both Penn State alumni, would eventually cross...
Wichita Eagle
Marvin Lewis: ‘I Have The Fire’ To Be An NFL Head Coach Again
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is ready to be the head man for an NFL team again. Lewis made his case on the latest Adam Schefter Podcast. "Yes 100%," Lewis said about wanting to be an NFL head coach again. "I really do have the drive, have the fire, and the energy to do it, and I think that the week in and week out of the ups and downs, you know, the peaks and the valleys that you go through during an NFL season. I sit back and watch, you know, my friends and colleagues and peers. ... I feel the anguish on their faces. I know those looks, I know those feelings, and once in a while, you got to send an encouraging text to somebody that you know, 'it's gonna be better tomorrow,' and you just got to pull your marbles back together, put them in the bag, shine them up, get them ready to go again next week."
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game
The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
Wichita Eagle
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Wichita Eagle
George Pickens Misses Final Practice With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
