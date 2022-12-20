ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita Eagle

Packers Opponent Breakdown: Inside the Dolphins

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will spend Christmas in Miami with a must-win game against the Dolphins. Miami has lost three in a row – all against high-quality teams – but will be at home and with a significant rest advantage. Let’s take a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Raiders and Steelers Have Played Some Classics

The Las Vegas Raiders come off one miracle and head into the anniversary of another when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” on which running back Franco Harris supposedly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Draft Elite WR Prospect in Latest NFL Mock

While the regular season comes to an end and the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves in the playoff hunt, looking at mock drafts for 2023 are still somewhat of a necessity. After all, when you own nine picks, two of which are in the first round, you're going to have a lot of different mock draft options. Which, for a playoff contending Seattle team, could further expedite its journey back to being Super Bowl contention.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris’s Impact

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was yet to be born when Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris made league history as a central figure in the "Immaculate Reception" during a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Barkley and Harris, both Penn State alumni, would eventually cross...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Marvin Lewis: ‘I Have The Fire’ To Be An NFL Head Coach Again

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is ready to be the head man for an NFL team again. Lewis made his case on the latest Adam Schefter Podcast. "Yes 100%," Lewis said about wanting to be an NFL head coach again. "I really do have the drive, have the fire, and the energy to do it, and I think that the week in and week out of the ups and downs, you know, the peaks and the valleys that you go through during an NFL season. I sit back and watch, you know, my friends and colleagues and peers. ... I feel the anguish on their faces. I know those looks, I know those feelings, and once in a while, you got to send an encouraging text to somebody that you know, 'it's gonna be better tomorrow,' and you just got to pull your marbles back together, put them in the bag, shine them up, get them ready to go again next week."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game

The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

George Pickens Misses Final Practice With Illness

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
WASHINGTON, DC

