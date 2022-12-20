ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
WATCH: Cleveland Browns Sign Boxer Jake Paul to a Contract

In an interesting development on the day before Christmas Eve, the Cleveland Browns have signed media personality and boxer Jake Paul to a contract. Yes, you read that right. Paul took to Twitter to show himself in a Browns' uniform. The team's executive vice president JW Johnson made the call with Paul to inform him.
CLEVELAND, OH
Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Receive Award Votes In NFL Executive Survey

CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has released his annual awards survey from 26 league executives, and the Bengals popped up. Starting with MVP, Joe Burrow received one vote, while Patrick Mahomes (16 votes) and Jalen Hurts (6.5 votes) cleaned up. “Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023

No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
SEATTLE, WA
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.

On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied to his face. A Nickelodeon crew member armed with a ketchup bottle full of the green stuff squirted tiny globs onto a rag and carefully dabbed him with it.

