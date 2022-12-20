Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders QB situation is a hot mess with NFL Playoffs on the line
No one really expected the Washington Commanders to hang with a red-hot San Francisco 49ers team on the road Christmas
NFL Draft Profile: Kory Curtis, Quarterback, Gannon Golden Knights
Demetrious Johnson, Mizzou and NFL player, St. Louis community legend, has died at 61
Demetrious Johnson has died at the age of 61. He played football for Mizzou and for five seasons in the NFL before returning to his hometown and creating a foundation which has boosted countless youth and families.
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Packers in Week 16
The Miami Dolphins were defeated on Sunday afternoon by the Green Bay Packers – their fourth loss in as many opportunities. Miami entered the game with a real chance to set themselves up to clinch a postseason spot next week with a win, but now the road is much tougher in an AFC that has a few teams remaining alive.
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win vs. Seattle Seahawks
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. A week after performing miserably on third downs, Kansas City’s defense bounced back in a memorable way Saturday. The Chiefs held the...
WATCH: Cleveland Browns Sign Boxer Jake Paul to a Contract
In an interesting development on the day before Christmas Eve, the Cleveland Browns have signed media personality and boxer Jake Paul to a contract. Yes, you read that right. Paul took to Twitter to show himself in a Browns' uniform. The team's executive vice president JW Johnson made the call with Paul to inform him.
‘Stay off of Twitter, man’: Chiefs leader offers advice ahead of NFL stretch run
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he’s not looking to social media for inspiration this time of year. In fact, he’s trying his best to stay off those types of platforms altogether. Jones was asked Thursday about teammate Khalen Saunders’ recent comments on Twitter, where Saunders...
Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Receive Award Votes In NFL Executive Survey
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has released his annual awards survey from 26 league executives, and the Bengals popped up. Starting with MVP, Joe Burrow received one vote, while Patrick Mahomes (16 votes) and Jalen Hurts (6.5 votes) cleaned up. “Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the...
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023
No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.
On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied to his face. A Nickelodeon crew member armed with a ketchup bottle full of the green stuff squirted tiny globs onto a rag and carefully dabbed him with it.
