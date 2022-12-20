AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.

