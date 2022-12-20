Five seek six seats on Oblong board

Five candidates are in the running for six seats on the Oblong Village Board.

Because of turnover on the board in the past 20 months, half of Oblong’s board seats are up for two-year terms while the other three seats are up for full four-year terms in the April 4 consolidated election.

Since the April 2021 election, all three trustees elected then have moved out of the village and have resigned from the board. They were Bill Burke, Jeron Harris and Angie Fear. Lucas Inboden, Cary Bonnell and Carrie Hays were appointed to fill their positions until the 2023 election when the remaining two years on each term will be up for grabs.

Neither Inboden nor Bonnell filed to run and Hays, who filed Monday, is seeking a four-year term. Jay Haines and Jerry Snider are running unopposed for two of the two-year terms. This means someone will have to be appointed to fill the other two-year term after the election.

Besides Hays, Terry Ochs and David Hasty are running unopposed for four-year terms. Incumbent Keith Waldrop did not file for re-election.

Meanwhile, in Robinson, the only contested race on the ballot will be in Ward 2. There, incumbent alderman Russell Snider will face challenger Andrea Marqua in his bid for another term on the city council.

Running unopposed for the council are incumbents Troy Pinkston in Ward 1, James McKinney in Ward 3 and Rick Lowe in Ward 4. Britney Walton is seeking re-election as city clerk and Mike Shimer is running for mayor.

Palestine Village Board candidates are Twilla Davis, Brian Nethery, Tim McDaniel and Dan Leggitt. In Hutsonville, three village board incumbents — John Brooks, Guy Rumler and Bruce Callaway — are running again as Progressive Party candidates.

Connor McCoy, Jason O. Hill, Roy Terry and Mark Angel have filed to run for Hutsonville Unit 1 school board.

In Robinson Unit 2, a pair of incumbents — Veronica Murphy and and Michael Elliott II — have filed for re-election. Also running are Dan Strauch and Jamie Knoblett. Two more incubents — Amy Stone and Mary Jane Parker — did not file for re-election.

Tara Vennard and Donald Wagoner have filed for re-election for Palestine Unit 3.

Steven Meyers, Kyle Bailey, Brady Lewis and Lisa Michl-Pinkston are running for four-year terms on the Oblong Unit 4 board. Christy Krick and Erin Dix are running for a two-year term there.