CMH to host 60 Mile Challenge

Crawford Memorial Hospital is hosting its third annual 60 Mile Challenge.

The challenge begins on Jan. 1 and lasts until March 31.

Virtual runners, walkers and bicyclists are asked to sign up at https://runsignup.com/CMH60milechallenge.

Participants keep track of the miles they log in each day. CMH does note that accumulated steps each day do not count toward the challenge.

If you reach 60 miles in 60 days, you will have completed the challenge and will earn a medal.

There is a fee of $5 to sign up for the challenge and it can be paid when you sign up.

Deadline to register for the event is Jan. 8.

Once you are registered and the challenge begins, participants will receive weekly motivational emails.

The challenge can be done inside or outside and there is no limit to the amount of miles you do.