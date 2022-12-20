Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton
Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
12newsnow.com
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
Port Arthur Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
KFDM-TV
Nederland Fire Department and police respond to house fire
NEDERLAND — A fire reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Boston Ave. The Nederland Fire Department and Nederland PD responded after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home. Officials are investigating the cause the fire. No one was at home at the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty Courthouse employee surprised with car
Lisa Smith, a Liberty County Courthouse maintenance worker, was surprised by her fellow co-workers on Thursday when she was given keys to a car. For months, Smith has been hitching a ride with a co-worker after her vehicle broke down and she was unable to have it repaired. After being...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Driver killed in Louisiana crash on Thursday
A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, state police said.
kjas.com
Man burned in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
kogt.com
One Shot On Hemlock
On Dec. 22 at about 2:27 a.m., Orange Police Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a. disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.
proclaimerscv.com
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
KFDM-TV
City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system
Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
