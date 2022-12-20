ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
DAYTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Nederland Fire Department and police respond to house fire

NEDERLAND — A fire reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Boston Ave. The Nederland Fire Department and Nederland PD responded after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home. Officials are investigating the cause the fire. No one was at home at the...
NEDERLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty Courthouse employee surprised with car

Lisa Smith, a Liberty County Courthouse maintenance worker, was surprised by her fellow co-workers on Thursday when she was given keys to a car. For months, Smith has been hitching a ride with a co-worker after her vehicle broke down and she was unable to have it repaired. After being...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man burned in Christmas Eve house fire

A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
BUNA, TX
kogt.com

One Shot On Hemlock

On Dec. 22 at about 2:27 a.m., Orange Police Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a. disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.
ORANGE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont

An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system

Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
NEDERLAND, TX

