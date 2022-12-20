Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Did you know these Christmas movies were made in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan has been the host of several Christmas films?
6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend
I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa
This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
Tips for Winter Bird Feeding
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster
CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]
There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Michigan Based Netflix Series Blockbuster Cancelled After Only 1 Season
After destroying the real-life business Blockbuster, Netflix started a series about the fall of the franchise and then ended that as well, effectively ruining Blockbuster twice in a matter of 20 years. After just one season on the streaming platform the series will be buried forever due to a lack...
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
Michigan’s favorite holiday dessert is … not cookies?
The highlight of any holiday meal in the middle of a blizzard isn’t the meat and mashed potatoes – it’s the desserts. Days of holiday baking. Days of staring longingly at all the sweet treats that must be saved for the holiday. Finally, the day arrives, and everyone digs in. But what exactly are we digging into?
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
