Michigan State

US 103.1

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa

This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster

CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]

There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula

The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
WISCONSIN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
