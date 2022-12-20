Read full article on original website
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popculture
Tom Brady's Cheating Scandal — What to Remember
Tom Brady is dealing with a lot now as he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a losing season. Also, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. But these are not the only obstacles Brady dealt with during his time in the NFL.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
1 NFL Team Was Eliminated From Playoff Contention Last Night
It's that time of year when some teams start to get eliminated from playoff contention. That continued on Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Indianapolis Colts. It's the second year in a row this has happened after the Jags eliminated the Colts in Week 18 last season. It...
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
How Ezekiel Elliott Reacted To Tony Pollard Making Pro Bowl
Tony Pollard was one of seven Dallas Cowboys players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Pollard believes fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first person to congratulate him. "I think they announced it at 8 and he probably hit me up at like...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Look: NFL Star Not Happy With TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection
On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl teams were announced and with it a controversy started brewing. Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl in the AFC this year. His Pro Bowl selection comes despite the fact that he's missed the majority of the season. Watt has...
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday. However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line. Three of the six games in...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Sports World Reacts To Viral Sixers Dancer Proposal Video
The basketball world was in for an interesting night after a Philadelphia 76ers dancer was proposed to. The game came to a halt so the team could give one Sixers dancer an incredible surprise. However, most of the fans watching the viral proposal couldn't help but question her decision. Some...
Look: Bill Belichick's Sideline Outfit Going Viral Today
The weather conditions for the Bengals-Patriots game this Saturday are less than ideal. As a result, Bill Belichick is sporting a new look on the sideline. The camera crew for CBS Sports caught Belichick on the sideline with a beanie over his headset. For some reason, Belichick's beanie looked gigantic....
