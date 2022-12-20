ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady's Cheating Scandal — What to Remember

Tom Brady is dealing with a lot now as he and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a losing season. Also, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. But these are not the only obstacles Brady dealt with during his time in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
The Spun

How Ezekiel Elliott Reacted To Tony Pollard Making Pro Bowl

Tony Pollard was one of seven Dallas Cowboys players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Pollard believes fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first person to congratulate him. "I think they announced it at 8 and he probably hit me up at like...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday. However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line. Three of the six games in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Sideline Outfit Going Viral Today

The weather conditions for the Bengals-Patriots game this Saturday are less than ideal. As a result, Bill Belichick is sporting a new look on the sideline. The camera crew for CBS Sports caught Belichick on the sideline with a beanie over his headset. For some reason, Belichick's beanie looked gigantic....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Spun

