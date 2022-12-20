Read full article on original website
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ
Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
Northwind Group closes $50M loan for Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater
Manhattan-based Northwind Group on Thursday said it closed a $50 million loan for a 14-acre Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater. The property is located at 615 River Road. Northwind provided the loan to a joint venture between the Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group and Equity Resource Investments, which plans to develop the site into three towers with up to 1,200 residential multifamily units, commercial space and a wide range of amenities, including a 2.5-acre waterfront park.
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers
Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing
The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ
Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Potter & LaMarca to merge with Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory
Two local accounting firms announced plans to consolidate and merge in January 2023. Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, an accounting and consulting firm with offices in Toms River and Tinton Falls, and Potter & LaMarca LLP, of Staten Island, New York, and Red Bank said the deal will bring additional capabilities to both firms in tax preparation and planning, accounting and advisory services, and financial statements and planning.
Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
New Jersey LCV Executive Director Ed Potosnak appointed to Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission
The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission will soon have a new leader. Barry Seymour, who has spent 32 years with the organization and 16 years as the executive director, is retiring. And Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, has been appointed by New Jersey Gov. Phillip Murphy to the DVRPC board.
Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays
NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
NEW PICS: East Village slasher at large after bar regular killed
Police on Saturday released images of the man they say fatally slashed another man in the neck outside an East Village bar this week.
