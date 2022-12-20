ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rew-online.com

Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ

Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Northwind Group closes $50M loan for Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater

Manhattan-based Northwind Group on Thursday said it closed a $50 million loan for a 14-acre Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater. The property is located at 615 River Road. Northwind provided the loan to a joint venture between the Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group and Equity Resource Investments, which plans to develop the site into three towers with up to 1,200 residential multifamily units, commercial space and a wide range of amenities, including a 2.5-acre waterfront park.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers

Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing

The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Potter & LaMarca to merge with Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory

Two local accounting firms announced plans to consolidate and merge in January 2023. Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, an accounting and consulting firm with offices in Toms River and Tinton Falls, and Potter & LaMarca LLP, of Staten Island, New York, and Red Bank said the deal will bring additional capabilities to both firms in tax preparation and planning, accounting and advisory services, and financial statements and planning.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
KEARNY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey LCV Executive Director Ed Potosnak appointed to Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission will soon have a new leader. Barry Seymour, who has spent 32 years with the organization and 16 years as the executive director, is retiring. And Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, has been appointed by New Jersey Gov. Phillip Murphy to the DVRPC board.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays

NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights were delayed and incoming flights were being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter was resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower...
NEWARK, NJ

