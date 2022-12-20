Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
nomadlawyer.org
Family Laws in Atlanta
If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members
The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World
Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm
Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits. In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
orlandoadvocate.com
COMMENTARY: Willie Lynch Media
I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station. The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
Seacrest Studios on mission to bring joy to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
ATLANTA — A star on ABC is on a mission to help sick children. Ryan Seacrest says that mission started right here in metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon found out it’s now taken the children all across the country. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
FCC slaps robocaller with record $300M fine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First it was telemarketers calling during dinner time. Now, it’s robo calls hitting your cell phones at all hours of the day. One caller in particular is the target of the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC just proposed a $300 million fine against...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
