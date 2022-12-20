ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Family Laws in Atlanta

If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
orlandoadvocate.com

COMMENTARY: Willie Lynch Media

I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station. The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FCC slaps robocaller with record $300M fine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First it was telemarketers calling during dinner time. Now, it’s robo calls hitting your cell phones at all hours of the day. One caller in particular is the target of the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC just proposed a $300 million fine against...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA

