In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
🎵 Kan. music store marks 50 years of family tradition
SALINA — Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
Baby chimp who made national headlines dies at Kan. zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A popular baby chimp born in mid-November at The Sedgwick County Zoo died Thursday morning. According to a statement from the zoo, "Friends, our hearts are broken. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old chimpanzee."
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Home alone: Children saved from Kansas house fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While approaching the address, officers observed a 4-year-old boy on...
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Police: Victims not cooperating; 2 dead, 2 injured in Kan. shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Robelledo.
UPDATE: 2 injured in crash near 4-mile corner in N. Riley Co. Tuesday evening
RILEY COUNTY - According to the Riley County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20th, officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Madison Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd, locally known as the four-mile corner. Officers found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
Riley County Arrest Report December 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MALACHI DEVAUN MICHAEL KAHSSAY, 15, Manhattan, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
RCPD: Pedestrian injured while failing to yield for 'Do Not Cross' signal
MANHATTAN - Initial reports from the Riley County Police Department indicate around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th, Riley County Police Department officers responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd Streets in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008...
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
DA: Wichita Wind Surge donates hidden fee proceeds to charities
WICHITA —On April 4, the Consumer Protection Division of the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium, according to a statement from the district attorney's office. During the investigation the district attorney's...
🎥: RCPD: Emergency Accident Reporting Phase in effect
RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Police Department has entered the Emergency Accident Reporting Phase as of 3:40pm on Wednesday, December 21st. Riley County Police Department, Dispatch Supervisor, Sarah Martin explains the Emergency Accident Reporting Phase in this video:. Emergency Accident Reporting Phase or 'EARP' is used when Riley County...
Kan. sheriff's deputy charged with disorderly conduct
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy with misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy 28-year-old Cameron Zane was working an approved off-duty job...
Police ask for help to ID suspects who robbed payday loan store
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to ID suspects. Just after 5a.m. December 13, two unknown subjects broke into and stole a large amount of money from Money Zone, 314 East Chestnut, in Junction City, according to a media release from police.
