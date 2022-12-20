ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

🎵 Kan. music store marks 50 years of family tradition

SALINA — Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Home alone: Children saved from Kansas house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While approaching the address, officers observed a 4-year-old boy on...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report December 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MALACHI DEVAUN MICHAEL KAHSSAY, 15, Manhattan, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

DA: Wichita Wind Surge donates hidden fee proceeds to charities

WICHITA —On April 4, the Consumer Protection Division of the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium, according to a statement from the district attorney's office. During the investigation the district attorney's...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: RCPD: Emergency Accident Reporting Phase in effect

RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Police Department has entered the Emergency Accident Reporting Phase as of 3:40pm on Wednesday, December 21st. Riley County Police Department, Dispatch Supervisor, Sarah Martin explains the Emergency Accident Reporting Phase in this video:. Emergency Accident Reporting Phase or 'EARP' is used when Riley County...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. sheriff's deputy charged with disorderly conduct

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy with misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy 28-year-old Cameron Zane was working an approved off-duty job...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
