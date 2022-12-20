Read full article on original website
The Largest Ice Museum In The World Is Here In Alaska And It’s Absolutely Magical
The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Dec. 24 of 2017, 20-year-old Cody Eyre was shot and killed by law enforcement. That night, police had been called to what the Alaska State Troopers reported as a distraught and suicidal, man with a gun walking down a street in Fairbanks. Troopers say Eyre brandished his gun at officers and court documents show troopers and Fairbanks police officers fired multiple times at Eyre, killing him.
Fatal crash closes the Parks Highway in both directions near mile marker 133
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Parks Highway is closed in both directions north of Trapper Creek between mile 127 and mile 133.5 due to a collision between a fuel tanker and an empty methane tanker. The closure is expected to last until around 6 p.m. Alaska State Troopers (AST) were...
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
