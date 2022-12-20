ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Have a flight out of New York this Christmas? Winter storm could complicate travel, says forecaster.

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
mynbc5.com

Powerful winds and rain lash Vermont, New York as thousands lose power

A powerful winter storm is moving throughout Vermont and northern New York, bringing with it damaging wind gusts and rain that is expected to flash freeze this evening as temperatures rapidly drop. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 11,000 power outages have already been reported region-wide, with that number expected...
VERMONT STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevalleyside.com

Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
94.5 PST

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy