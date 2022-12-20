Have a flight out of New York this Christmas? Winter storm could complicate travel, says forecaster.

Read full article on original website
Western New York blizzard declared ‘major disaster’ as death toll rises; thousands without power on Christmas
Erie County officials are calling the Christmas snowstorm "a major disaster" comparable to the blizzard of 1977.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
Over 3 Feet Of Snow Predicted Across Western New York
The snow is coming this weekend and it looks like Western New York is going to get blasted once again. Western New York is bracing for a blizzard this weekend and along with the rain, ice, and 70-mile-per-hour gusts of wind, there will be plenty of Lake Effect snow across the area.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
mynbc5.com
Powerful winds and rain lash Vermont, New York as thousands lose power
A powerful winter storm is moving throughout Vermont and northern New York, bringing with it damaging wind gusts and rain that is expected to flash freeze this evening as temperatures rapidly drop. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 11,000 power outages have already been reported region-wide, with that number expected...
Hundreds of NYC-area flights grounded, thousands without power amid storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. As of just before 8:50 a.m. Friday, over 500 flights were canceled […]
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
Track NYC winter storm: New National Weather Service maps show path
A highly-anticipated winter storm is blowing into New York on Thursday, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has released a series of short-range forecast maps that show precipitation cover the area over the course of two days. Maps issued late Wednesday night predict rain and snowfall in the state over...
pix11.com
Intense end-of-week storm to create travel nightmares for New Yorkers just before Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system takes aim toward the tri-state region. Unfortunately, the timing cannot be any worse as it comes right before Christmas, when many are expected to travel. Numerous weather-related advisories have been issued for the strong winds, heavy rain and significant coastal flooding...
NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
Coastal flooding, high winds in NYC area, followed by coldest Christmas in decades
A National Weather Service map showing an 'exhilarating' storm moving into the metro area. “It’s going to be quite an exhilarating weather day,” one meteorologist said, but snow remains unlikely [ more › ]
thevalleyside.com
Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Saturday, starting at...
National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
