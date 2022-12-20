Read full article on original website
In a bit of good news for many, if you have received $600 or more through PayPal, Venmo, or other platforms, the IRS just gave you a reprieve of sorts!. Last year, buried in one of the stimulus bills that gave millions of dollars to American taxpayers, there was a provision that would guarantee even more tax revenue. It was that there would be a 1099K issued to everyone for income over $600 in a year from third-party platforms like PayPal, Venmo, Etsy, and all other similar platforms.
We are just on the cusp of Christmas and the Festive Period, but things continue at Economy Class and Beyond as we dive into last week’s headlines. Kevin’s travel tip: Patience and planning will be virtues you need over the festive period. Allow time, but plan ahead. UK...
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,512 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Devaluations are fair game. Unannounced devaluations are not. Emirates may have a red and white livery, but it is no Father Christmas. Quite the contrary, Emirates just delivered us a lump of coal for Christmas with its latest Skywards devaluation. Emirates’ Latest Skywards Devaluation Is Less About The Devaluation Than...
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, December 23, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
