In a bit of good news for many, if you have received $600 or more through PayPal, Venmo, or other platforms, the IRS just gave you a reprieve of sorts!. Last year, buried in one of the stimulus bills that gave millions of dollars to American taxpayers, there was a provision that would guarantee even more tax revenue. It was that there would be a 1099K issued to everyone for income over $600 in a year from third-party platforms like PayPal, Venmo, Etsy, and all other similar platforms.

1 DAY AGO