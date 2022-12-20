Read full article on original website
Related
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
Making The 12 Days Of Christmas Song Better With Idahoan Gifts
The 12 Days of Christmas is a classic song. If the song was about what Idahoans actually wanted for Christmas, or a song that Idahoans created, this is totally what it would turn into. On the First Day Of Christmas, My True Love Gave To Me: One Jacked-Up Truck. On...
5 Real Ways to Save Money This Winter from Idaho Power
Today is the first official day of winter and here in Southern Idaho, it looks almost like a spring day. But the cold is here and there will definitely be snow falling soon. Some days you can bundle up at home in a blanket and that’s enough to keep you warm without having the crank the heater up a level or light a flame in the fireplace. But there are other simple things you can do to save energy and money while staying comfortable this winter.
Nasty Virus Sickening Magic Valley Kids Resistant To Home Meds
As many Idaho kids are enjoying the first week off from school for the holiday break, they are unfortunately not well and getting hit hard by a virus that only fluids and bed rest can fix. Southern Idaho quick-stop health clinics and emergency rooms have been hit hard in the last six weeks by visits from children and adults all battling the same nasty illness.
Past Holiday Specials Promote Hate, Bullying; Do Idahoans Buy-In?
With less than a week until Christmas Day, many Idaho families are knocking classic holiday shows and movies off their viewing lists. In recent years, some of the old favorites many of us grew up watching have come under fire for being too insensitive and not politically correct in this day and age.
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
Twin Falls Senior Headed to Washington D.C. for Senate Youth Program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will represent Idaho along with another senior from Eagle in Washington D.C. next year as part of a leadership program. The Idaho State Department of Education announced senior Emma Brulotte will join students from around the country in March at the nation's capitol as an Idaho delegate for the United States Youth Program. Brulotte also gets a $10,000 scholarship to the college or university she wants to attend. She had to demonstrate excellent academic performance along with holding a leadership position at her school or in the community. Brulotte has been serving on the Student Advisory Council that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sheriff Ybarra started. The Senate Youth Program has been ongoing for nearly 70 years and gives high school students the opportunity to see the U.S. government at work. Students get the chance to attend briefings and meetings with law makers, the president, justices of the Supreme Court, and other officials. Eagle High School Senior William Tadje will join Brulotte.
The Number 1 Holiday Perk Most Idahoans Want From Work
Holiday bonuses can either be a joke or a blessing depending on your employer. Sometimes the bonus feels like a slap in the face rather than a gift. Remember the Jelly of the Month Club bonus from Christmas Vacation? We are in the season of giving, but we also want to get stuff.
Poisonous Holiday Leftovers Idahoans Need To Toss Out Quick
Holiday leftovers are very popular in our home. We sometimes have enough leftover food to eat for another week following Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, but some of these foods pose a massive potential health risk if not thrown out sooner than later. Many Idahoans are hosting Christmas celebrations and dinners...
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
LOOK: You Won’t Believe Why This Southern Idaho House Is $21 Million
A few days ago I was writing about how surprised I was that Thousand Springs Resort had been placed up for sale, and in my search for information, I found something that blew me away. The price tag of one of the properties near the hot springs had me questioning the number of zeros I was seeing.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without A Front Plate In Idaho?
This is one of those thoughts that provokes a debate at the table leading someone to call out: "GOOGLE IT!" We're asking today if it's illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho and the answer is yes. It is in fact illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho as well as the rear. Idaho is one of thirty states to require drivers to have plates on both the front and back.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money
Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0