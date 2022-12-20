Black Santa’s Workshop offers Christmas experience, representation for children of color in N.J.

Read full article on original website
‘Tech the Halls’, Staten Island principal brings the holiday spirit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The halls of Staten Island Technical High School became a winter wonderland on Friday. Principal Mark Erlenwein and his staff sought to deliver a festive sendoff for winter break, resulting in ‘Merrymania’. “This is my 25th year working here at Staten Island Tech...”...
Love stories: They met in kindergarten and never lost touch: Caroline and Joseph Ferreri mark 50 years of love, laughter and happily ever after
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Caroline Petosa and Joseph Ferreri met when they were kindergarten students at the former St. John Villa Academy. The year was 1953. But they remember that day like it was yesterday. Then, when St. Ann’s School opened in Dongan Hills two years later, Caroline transferred...
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
‘Tis the season: Christmas on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The pageantry of Christmas continues across Staten Island, from celebrations and carolers, to live nativity scenes and beautiful church traditions. One of the most popular Christmas events from our vintage photo collection is the Lessons and Carols service at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Stapleton, where all are invited to sing and share the holiday spirit.
‘Deck the Streets’ wreaths embellish South Shore telephone poles; Vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telephone poles in Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills look much more festive these days, thanks to the annual “Deck the Streets” competition, sponsored by City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, the non-profit organization ArtBridge Projects and the South Shore District Management Association. Artbridge...
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
Happy Holidays to everyone. Share your heart and home with a new pet. Dec. 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to adopting a pet, many people think of buying a brand-new puppy or kitten first. Senior pets are sometimes overlooked in shelters and at adoption events, but seniors have more to offer than you think. They’re calm (no puppy or kitten shenanigans), loving and loyal companions. Rescue agencies say because they’ve often been through hard times, they’re especially thankful to find families to call their own.
Where is Santa Claus right now? Check these trackers from NORAD, Google to find him
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Happy Christmas Eve! As you enjoy time with friends and family, sharing laughs and trading presents, there is bound to be someone who will ask, “When is Santa Claus coming?”. Whether you hear that once — or 30 times — over the course of...
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Merry Christmas!. Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Staten Island on Sunday in observance of the holiday. With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26. Staten Island...
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
Love stories: It was senior year. They met in math class. High school sweethearts Michele and Anthony Ferreri married 50 years.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — MICHELE AND ANTHONY FERRERI MARRIED 50 YEARS APRIL 15. Michele recalls vividly the day she and Anthony met in math class during their senior year in New Dorp High School. It was back when New Dorp High was located on Clawson Street, the school now known as Staten Island Tech.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
3 brothers join FDNY for life of service, graduate academy within months of each other | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Saturday, starting at...
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
I ate it so you don’t have to: McDonald’s Smoky BLT and Oreo Fudge McFlurry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If any restaurant can get it right, it’s likely McDonald’s. With all of its research and development, a new item must be a reflection of what thousands of recipe test tasters prior to us must have declared, “This is it!”. So, no...
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
Staten Island’s community board schedule this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be no meetings of Staten Island’s three community boards this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Meetings will resume in the new year. All Community Board meetings and meetings of their committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
