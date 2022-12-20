Read full article on original website
WOWT
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide of a 38-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.
iheart.com
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
doniphanherald.com
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
OMAHA -- A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said. Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
klin.com
Food Delivery Driver Assaulted During Car Jacking In West Lincoln
A good deed by a 20 year old food delivery driver ended with her being assaulted and her car taken at gunpoint Thursday in west Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the woman and her 16 year old passenger were making a delivery when they spotted three teenagers walking in the cold near Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane.
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Lincoln Police said shortly after midnight Friday, a person called 911 to report gunshots and possibly a car crash near 20th and Washington Streets. LPD said responding officers found a 38-year-old male...
Multiple crews battling fire at Netties Mexican Restaurant in Bellevue
Several fire departments have been busy Friday evening fighting a fire in Bellevue at Netties Mexican Restaurant.
doniphanherald.com
Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Investigators looking for tips in Omaha Bank of West robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV has your first look at a pair of armed Omaha bank robbers. Investigators are offering an enhanced reward in hopes it leads to their arrest. On Dec. 8, two people entered the Bank of the West near 168th and Harrison streets around 9 a.m. While...
News Channel Nebraska
Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges
LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman smashes into car at Lincoln gas station before driving off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman didn’t stick around after striking a vehicle at a local gas station. Police are still searching for the driver, who was seen on camera at Casey’s near 55th and Superior Streets on Dec. 1. As she was leaving the gas...
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
WOWT
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues. The body was found at a “location of interest” in Topeka, the DCSO release...
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WOWT
Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
