Summerville, SC

counton2.com

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
BEAUFORT, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wpde.com

Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas

FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
counton2.com

One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting

Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

