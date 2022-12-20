Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
counton2.com
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
abcnews4.com
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
wpde.com
Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
live5news.com
Giving back to the homeless during a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many folks at home are snuggled up on the couch watching the TV, have a blanket on, or the heat turned up... but not everyone will have that luxury this weekend. Many people experiencing homelessness here in the Lowcountry are living in the street, trying to bare these bitter, cold temperatures.
'They lost everything': Family faces loss of home, 2 sons days before Christmas
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help. A nightmare holiday season for Kay Martin and her husband is unfolding as they grieve the loss of their sons following a house fire on Wednesday.
wpde.com
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
wpde.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
wtoc.com
‘I’m a little concerned:’ Beaufort Memorial doctor discusses tripledemic impacts ahead of the holidays
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - While some hospitals around the country are struggling…. ”There’s a lot of respiratory stuff out there right now.”. One hospital in the Lowcountry isn’t seeing the same tripledemic impacts. “So knock wood, so far locally we’ve done pretty well,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla. Dr....
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints during upcoming holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints at multiple locations during the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the following locations on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 31: Officers will be focused on ensuring reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roadways, […]
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
wpde.com
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
counton2.com
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
