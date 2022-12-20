Read full article on original website
One man jailed, another hospitalized following Williamson shooting
One man was jailed and another hospitalized following a late afternoon non-life-threatening shooting which occurred Dec. 15 in Williamson, according to court officials and police documents. According to the Williamson Police Department, an officer was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street in reference to a possible shooting having...
No. 7 Tug Valley pulls away to beat rival Rebels, 71-48
NAUGATUCK – The traditional Tug Valley/Tolsia neighborhood basketball rivalry dates back to the late 1980s with school consolidation. The roots of the series goes back decades before with the combinations of the old schools Kermit and Lenore of Tug and Fort Gay and Crum of Tolsia. Rest assured, you...
Smith pours in 34 points as Lady Miners remain undefeated
NEWTOWN – Sophomore All-Star guard Addie Smith poured in 34 points on Tuesday night as the Class AA No. 6-ranked Mingo Central High School girls' basketball team remained unbeaten with a 60-25 blowout victory at home over East Ridge, Ky., at the MCHS gym atop Miner Mountain. Delaney Grimmett...
Middle school boys basketball: Unbeaten Rangers win three more as winning streak swells to 75
LENORE – The undefeated Lenore Middle School boys' basketball team raced out to a 29-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 76-12 rout over winless Burch on Monday night at the Lenore Middle School gym. Ashton Evans tallied 11 points to lead Lenore's balanced scoring. Preston May...
Sustained community support helps keep doors open at recovery shelter
Its location along Harvey Street and 6th Avenue in Williamson is the same. The house itself — a multi-storied structure with shuttered windows, lapping vinyl siding, and a roof fitted with modern-day metal sheeting — is essentially the same and has remained relatively so during the past 41 years.
Delbarton slates municipal election date
The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.
Airport Authority to choose engineering firm from pool of candidates
A new mandate recently put into force by the FAA now requires airports to consider other engineering firms for planned future projects. During the Mingo County Airport Authority’s Dec. 8 meeting, Administrative Assistant Leigh Ann Ray presented the Board with five packets containing proposals and qualifications from five different engineering firms.
Gov. lengthens state holiday schedule
Gov. Jim Justice announced late Friday, Dec. 16, that he had issued a proclamation extending the Christmas and New Year’s holiday leave schedule for state employees. Under the new proclamation, all state agencies will be closed beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen and employees will report back to work on their schedules Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Mobile clinic offers early cancer detection
Breast cancer is the second highest reported cancer among women and the second deadliest cancer among women, according to the American Cancer Society. A mobile mammography unit travels throughout West Virginia providing early screenings. It is known as Bonnie’s Bus and is a mobile mammogram clinic through the West Virginia...
Williamson woman celebrates 100th birthday
She entered this world as the year was quickly waning away 100 years ago. The year 1922 was a time filled with great changes in this country. The 10 decades that have elapsed since Hazel Scott Bell Donahoe gasped her first breath have seen their share of change as well.
Mingo Commission approves longevity policy
The Mingo County Commission approved a longevity policy during its meeting on Dec. 7. The policy is effective immediately and employees will receive their first payout on Dec. 15. Mingo County Finance Officer Tina Lockard said she has been working on the policy since September. She used a similar policy...
Student decline increases number of empty desks across state
State school officials suggest the current teacher shortage in Mingo County and throughout the rest of the state began or at least worsened with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they can’t say the same regarding the observable decline of student enrollment over the past several years. That’s...
One of area’s oldest ‘shop-with-a-cop’ events again on tap in 2022
Not many annual events have managed to remain completely impervious to outside forces, much less succeeded in entirely avoiding at least some manner of disruption that often comes as a result of them. Almost without exception and regardless of longevity — including typically steadfast and always reliable events like the...
Business development initiative moving forward in Kermit
While still in the early stages, an initiative by a newly settled Kermit-area resident to possibly help the town bring in new business development is progressing. The Kermit Town Council received a brief update from Gary Hensley during its Dec. 12 meeting regarding the headway he has already made in that initiative.
Mingo election certified; recount nets no changes
Despite a request from a freshman political contender for a recount of four precincts in the race for Mingo County circuit clerk, results from election night and the canvass stand firm and have been certified. Audrey Smith, the Republican contender for the circuit clerk’s post, lost her bid for that...
