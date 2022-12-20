ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Mingo Messenger

Delbarton slates municipal election date

The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.
DELBARTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Gov. lengthens state holiday schedule

Gov. Jim Justice announced late Friday, Dec. 16, that he had issued a proclamation extending the Christmas and New Year’s holiday leave schedule for state employees. Under the new proclamation, all state agencies will be closed beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen and employees will report back to work on their schedules Tuesday, Dec. 27.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mobile clinic offers early cancer detection

Breast cancer is the second highest reported cancer among women and the second deadliest cancer among women, according to the American Cancer Society. A mobile mammography unit travels throughout West Virginia providing early screenings. It is known as Bonnie’s Bus and is a mobile mammogram clinic through the West Virginia...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Williamson woman celebrates 100th birthday

She entered this world as the year was quickly waning away 100 years ago. The year 1922 was a time filled with great changes in this country. The 10 decades that have elapsed since Hazel Scott Bell Donahoe gasped her first breath have seen their share of change as well.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Commission approves longevity policy

The Mingo County Commission approved a longevity policy during its meeting on Dec. 7. The policy is effective immediately and employees will receive their first payout on Dec. 15. Mingo County Finance Officer Tina Lockard said she has been working on the policy since September. She used a similar policy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Business development initiative moving forward in Kermit

While still in the early stages, an initiative by a newly settled Kermit-area resident to possibly help the town bring in new business development is progressing. The Kermit Town Council received a brief update from Gary Hensley during its Dec. 12 meeting regarding the headway he has already made in that initiative.
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo election certified; recount nets no changes

Despite a request from a freshman political contender for a recount of four precincts in the race for Mingo County circuit clerk, results from election night and the canvass stand firm and have been certified. Audrey Smith, the Republican contender for the circuit clerk’s post, lost her bid for that...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson, WV
