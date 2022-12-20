Read full article on original website
Instant Analysis: Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist Tua Tagovailoa had a terrible fourth quarter with three interceptions. The defense, which allowed an average of 15.3 points per game at home, did its job even though it allowed 26 points. But Tagovailoa needed to be ...
Cowboys and Eagles beat each other's backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength
As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team's frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises. “Mike,...
Thursday Night Football live tracker: Surging Jaguars battle stumbling Jets as both try to make AFC playoffs
The top two picks of the 2021 NFL draft are set to do battle on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence might be arriving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback before our very eyes. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are turning to Zach Wilson again only because of injury. This is...
With Zach Wilson struggling, Jets try QB Chris Streveler late in 3rd quarter
Chris Streveler had 25 career NFL passes before Thursday night. For the New York Jets, he's mostly a gadget quarterback who can run it a bit. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets decided that after almost three full quarters with no offensive production, anything was a better option than Zach Wilson.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb heard the questions; he's ready to show he has the answers vs. Eagles
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys faced third-and-10, up 3 points with 1:20 to play in regulation. Quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back, Jacksonville Jaguars defenders readily preparing for what they had assumed: The Cowboys would pass on this last-ditch attempt to extend a lead in crunch time. Prescott fired...
NFL Christmas Eve: Bills clinch AFC East, maintain AFC No. 1 seed
The Buffalo Bills went to Chicago with the opportunity to secure their third straight AFC East title and hold on to the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory over the Bears. With a 35-13 win on Saturday, they did exactly that. This story will be updated.
Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest apologizes after arrest, alleged assault
Former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest apologized in a statement on Friday after he was . McGinest, 51, was arrested on Monday following an incident on Dec. 9 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. "First and foremost, I want to offer...
