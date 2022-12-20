ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist Tua Tagovailoa had a terrible fourth quarter with three interceptions. The defense, which allowed an average of 15.3 points per game at home, did its job even though it allowed 26 points. But Tagovailoa needed to be ...
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

NFL Christmas Eve: Bills clinch AFC East, maintain AFC No. 1 seed

The Buffalo Bills went to Chicago with the opportunity to secure their third straight AFC East title and hold on to the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory over the Bears. With a 35-13 win on Saturday, they did exactly that. This story will be updated.

