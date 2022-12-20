Jeremy Sheridan Murphy, age 37 of Taylorsville, is being held in custody after he was charged with failure to appear. Murphy missed a court date on an arrest dating back to November when he was charged after allegedly attacking an Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was charged at that time with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and second-degree trespass.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO