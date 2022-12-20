Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
WCSO arrests 2 in fentanyl, heroin operation
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two men in connection to an alleged heroin and fentanyl operation in the 2300 block of Watauga Road. A release from authorities states that investigators in a newly launched drug division of the department “confirmed that narcotics were purchased from 35-year-old Michael Sumner, […]
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (December 24)
The following cases were disposed of during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ David Boyce was convicted after a jury trial of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property and was sentenced to 104-137 months in prison, plus 36-56 months in prison.
Woman arrested after meth, weed seized during NC traffic stop: Deputies
Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
qcnews.com
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
FOREST CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County VICE unit officials disrupted a fentanyl distribution operation on Wednesday. Authorities caught four suspects at 138 Park Circle selling Blue “M30,” and Yellow “T189” pressed pills at home. After conducting surveillance and interviews, the VICE unit worked with the Criminal Investigative Division and Road Patrol and executed a search warrant.
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County […]
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Jailed Again
Jeremy Sheridan Murphy, age 37 of Taylorsville, is being held in custody after he was charged with failure to appear. Murphy missed a court date on an arrest dating back to November when he was charged after allegedly attacking an Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was charged at that time with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and second-degree trespass.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
860wacb.com
Major Meth Haul In Caldwell County
On December 16th, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department.
$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
WCSO: Body found in Damascus, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A body was discovered in Damascus, Virginia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated that a body was recovered from a wooded area inside the Town of Damascus by the Damascus Police Department, the WCSO and the Virginia State Police. The […]
