Now that the dust from the early signing period has settled a little bit, taking a look at the class as a whole should make fans feel better about what the Buckeyes were able to bring in for their 2023 cycle. The fortunate aspect is the potential to make it even better, as there’s still room to add players late in the game before February. Of course, the portal will be where a lot of the efforts are made as well.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO