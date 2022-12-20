ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 4

Related
WKRN

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. News 2’s Davis Nolan is taking us back in time with some of the biggest snowfalls he has seen. Nashville officer remembers Christmas Day bombing. Two years ago, Metro officers bravely swung into...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pet safety tips this holiday season

The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. News 2’s Davis Nolan is taking us back in time with some of the biggest snowfalls he has seen.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville

To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek

A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Homicide investigation underway after woman found …. A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight

First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions. Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee …. First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

White Christmases in Nashville

The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past. The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

WeGo buses impacted by icy conditions

WeGo Public Transit buses are operating on snow route detours in Nashville due to the winter weather. WeGo Public Transit buses are operating on snow route detours in Nashville due to the winter weather. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick. Some secondary roads remains...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy