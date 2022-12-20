Read full article on original website
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. News 2's Davis Nolan is taking us back in time with some of the biggest snowfalls he has seen. Nashville officer remembers Christmas Day bombing. Two years ago, Metro officers bravely swung into...
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
Prisoner Restitution Bill
A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
Pet safety tips this holiday season
The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. News 2's Davis Nolan is taking us back in time with some of the biggest snowfalls he has seen.
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside.
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities.
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight
First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions.
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
White Christmases in Nashville
The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
WeGo buses impacted by icy conditions
WeGo Public Transit buses are operating on snow route detours in Nashville due to the winter weather. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
