The Watauga Community Recreation Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, December 24 & 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Sanitation is closed December 23-25, 2022. All container sites will be open on Monday & Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2022. Other County Offices are closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, December 23, 26, & 27, 2022, in observance of Christmas.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO