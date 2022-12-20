Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Android Headlines
Waze gets a dedicated Android Automotive app
Google has released a dedicated Waze app for Android Automotive. The popular navigation app is rolling to “select cars with Google built-in,” the company announced on the Waze Blog on Tuesday. A wider rollout is planned for 2023. For those unaware, Android Automotive is different from Android Auto....
The Verge
Google is adding another layer of testing for Chrome updates
Google is changing the release cycle for its Chrome web browser, the company announced in a blog post, adding a new early preview of updates available via the Stable channel for a small set of users starting in February 2023. This early stable release will be available one week before the scheduled stable release date, allowing Google to address any reported issues before updates are rolled out to the wider public (via Android Police).
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
CBS Austin
New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses
What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
WRAL
Is this new AI software replacing creative thought?
Back now with what many are calling a mind-blowing advance in artificial intelligence; it can write term papers, software, even legal documents, all in a matter of seconds. Back now with what many are calling a mind-blowing advance in artificial intelligence; it can write term papers, software, even legal documents, all in a matter of seconds.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta to pay $725M settlement in Cambridge Analytica data access case
Today we celebrate a bit of oversight over an industry that has been allowed to prey on those less fortunate for way too long — Devin reports that the FCC is taking a more firm hand in overseeing the prison phone system in a simple bill, giving the regulatory body the power “to ensure just and reasonable charges for telephone and advanced communications services in correctional and detention facilities.”
How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones
Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
pocketnow.com
A Guide to Always-On Display on iPhone 14 Pro: How To Enable, Disable, and Customize
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple made a splash with its implementation of Always-On display on iPhone, receiving polarizing opinions from reviewers and users. Some liked it, while others said they preferred the subtle take seen on Android smartphones.
TechCrunch
3 Black investors share what they are prepping for come the new year
For 2023 then, it appears investors are focusing on trends that are relatively safer and likelier to bear fruit. Xfund’s vice president, Jadyn Bryden, and Lightship Capital’s principal, Alexis Alston, told TechCrunch that they are focused on generative artificial intelligence. “I’m looking forward to seeing how AI can...
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue users can now upload 60-minute videos
Prior to the change, Twitter Blue subscribers were able to upload 10-minute videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB. Sadly, if you’re uploading from iOS or Android, this limit is still applicable. Twitter said that it will consider modifying the quality of...
Microsoft looks to be bringing tabs to the Notepad app on Windows 11
A leaked screenshot has revealed an internal build of the Windows 11 Notepad app which appears to include a new tabs feature along the top of the app.
Android Headlines
Pixel's Personal Safety app is making it to more devices
The Personal Safety app is an extremely useful tool if you are a health and safety-conscious Pixel user. However, this app is no longer limited to only Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app is making its way to more devices. If you have a Pixel phone and you prioritize your...
Phone Arena
Best visual voicemail apps for Android and iOS
As much as they can be useful and convenient, voicemails can quickly become a hassle if they start to pile up. Thankfully, nowadays there are apps that provide us with a platform where you can easily sift through such daunting stacks of voicemail messages and save some of your precious time.
