Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
kusi.com
The best of holiday spirit in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
kusi.com
Father Simon Esshaki explores Christmas in the Chaldean community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chaldean community makes up a large part of San Diego’s unique and diverse community — many Chaldean families take Christmas very seriously. Father Simon joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the community’s traditions and the meaning behind Christmas for Chaldeans and other San Diego Christians.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
kusi.com
Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
kusi.com
Helen Woodward receives 38 pups after fatal truck crash
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dec. 21 brought a tale of survival but unfortunately, tragedy as well. There were 40 dogs in total being moved from Louisiana to Rancho Santa Fe, when the truck transporting them hit a center divider and flipping onto it’s side. Miraculously, 38 of...
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
kusi.com
Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
kusi.com
Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
kusi.com
High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.
kusi.com
North Coast Calvary Chapel delivers Christmas message
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For many, the Christmas message is rooted in religious beliefs about the Birth of Christ. This Christmas season, churches continue to remind Christians of the religious importance of the season. Pastor Ryan Pfeiffer of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
kusi.com
CHP begins maximum enforcement period for holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This holiday weekend, the roads are expected to be packed as thousands head out for their destinations. Starting Dec. 23, CHP will begin its maximum enforcement period to look out for unsafe driving. Officer Jesse Mattias with CHP joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss details...
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: West Hills 62, Granite Hills 49
A match up between West Hills and Granite Hills in boys basketball. The Eagles put up a fight, but the Wolfpack pick up their 11th win on the season. They pick up the away victory 62-49.
Comments / 0