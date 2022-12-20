ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The best of holiday spirit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Father Simon Esshaki explores Christmas in the Chaldean community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chaldean community makes up a large part of San Diego’s unique and diverse community — many Chaldean families take Christmas very seriously. Father Simon joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the community’s traditions and the meaning behind Christmas for Chaldeans and other San Diego Christians.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Helen Woodward receives 38 pups after fatal truck crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dec. 21 brought a tale of survival but unfortunately, tragedy as well. There were 40 dogs in total being moved from Louisiana to Rancho Santa Fe, when the truck transporting them hit a center divider and flipping onto it’s side. Miraculously, 38 of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

North Coast Calvary Chapel delivers Christmas message

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For many, the Christmas message is rooted in religious beliefs about the Birth of Christ. This Christmas season, churches continue to remind Christians of the religious importance of the season. Pastor Ryan Pfeiffer of North Coast Calvary Chapel joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

CHP begins maximum enforcement period for holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This holiday weekend, the roads are expected to be packed as thousands head out for their destinations. Starting Dec. 23, CHP will begin its maximum enforcement period to look out for unsafe driving. Officer Jesse Mattias with CHP joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss details...
SAN DIEGO, CA

