Premier League leaders Arsenal face West Ham as EPL resumes
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenge that dwarfs the achievement of the club’s surge to the top of the Premier League table in the pre-World Cup portion of the campaign: How to keep the improbable run going?. The Gunners are hoping to pick up...
King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.
International yachts and sailors back for Sydney-Hobart race
For the first time since 2019, the Sydney to Hobart is back to its old self with a bevy of international yachts and sailors contesting one of the world’s most grueling ocean races. After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and under heavy restrictions last year...
