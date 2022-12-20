Many wrestlers have signed with AEW and within the following few months of their signing, wrestle on one of AEW's two Youtube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Some wrestlers compete on one of the Youtube shows so have the ability to get reps in due to not being featured on AEW's televised shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" that week. Mike Bennett recently became All Elite when he, Matt Taven, and Maria Kannelis all chose to sign with AEW following their Impact Wrestling contracts finishing up. Bennett's first and only match to date for AEW came on "Dark: Elevation," which saw him and his tag team partner Taven defeat the team of Ativalu & Sal Muscat on December 10.

