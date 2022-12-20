Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
Evil Uno Admits AEW Faction Made Bad First Impression
Although AEW's Dark Order faction has, at points, been one of the most beloved stables in the promotion, at least one of its founding members appears regretful about how the group first made its debut. Dark Order has received some of AEW fans' warmest welcomes each time they've come to...
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
Backstage Details On Why There Is No Live WWE Raw On The Day After Christmas
Fightful Select has revealed some backstage details regarding why there will not be a live "WWE Raw" episode on December 26, but instead, there will be a "Best Of" special. One source indicated to Fightful that the reason was "likely to give production workers some additional time off," while another source confirmed that while talent will be still on the road working live events on the day after Christmas, the shows will require far fewer production personnel. Entire departments don't even have to work at the shows.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45. Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC […]
AEW Vice President Comments On '9 Months Of Work' That Went Into New Look For 'AEW Dynamite'
With a new year, comes a new look for "AEW Dynamite." All Elite Wrestling has been hyping up the aesthetic refresh on television and social media. AEW Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan (no relation to the former WCW World Tag Team Champion) took to Twitter to expand further on the hard work that has gone into the company's change. "We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEW Dynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements," Sullivan wrote. "The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15."
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Fired Over Planned Outside Appearance
D-Von Dudley's recent attempt to appear at an independent ECW tribute show nearly got him fired from WWE. Dudley was scheduled to appear at the "Tribute to the Extreme" event put on by Battleground Championship Wrestling last weekend. The card was an overt yet unofficial tribute to ECW, right down to its location at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. It featured several former ECW wrestlers, including Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sabu, D-Von's longtime Dudley Boyz tag team partner Bully Ray, and others.
Stephen A. Smith sends a message to legendary WWE manager
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has a penchant for being outspoken and for being a total character. So maybe it’s not surprising that he’s involved in a ‘Twitter beef’ with a star in WWE. It’s maybe more surprising that it took us this long to get here. Earlier this week, rumors suggested that Smith, no stranger Read more... The post Stephen A. Smith sends a message to legendary WWE manager appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
Mike Bennett Responds To Fan About Wrestling On 'AEW Dark'
Many wrestlers have signed with AEW and within the following few months of their signing, wrestle on one of AEW's two Youtube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Some wrestlers compete on one of the Youtube shows so have the ability to get reps in due to not being featured on AEW's televised shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" that week. Mike Bennett recently became All Elite when he, Matt Taven, and Maria Kannelis all chose to sign with AEW following their Impact Wrestling contracts finishing up. Bennett's first and only match to date for AEW came on "Dark: Elevation," which saw him and his tag team partner Taven defeat the team of Ativalu & Sal Muscat on December 10.
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Status For WWE's Holiday Shows
Earlier this week it was revealed that the main event for the upcoming 12/26 Madison Square Garden show had been changed, and WWE sources have now confirmed to PWInsider that was done because Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring in time for the annual post-Christmas event.
MJF Wishes Fans 'Merry Midmas' And Promises Special Gift
The loathsome Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has made a huge splash in AEW this year. After solidifying his main event status in feuds with CM Punk, Wardlow, and Jon Moxley, the 26-year-old won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear and has since rechristened it as the "Big Burberry Belt." However, the polarizing performer has promised even bigger things in 2023.
Danhausen Lists Dream Tag Team Partners
Could Sting and Darby Allin add one more ghoul to their team? Someone "very evil" hopes they might be willing. Danhausen, AEW's demonstrative demon, opened up about his dream tag team partners during an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Friday, and admitted that he hopes to one day team up with the WCW legend and his young protege. After a fan asked Danhausen who his dream partners would be from any era of pro wrestling, the AEW star responded with a GIF of Sting and Allin standing side-by-side and wrote, "would like to cross this off the list."
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
Backstage News On Sami Callihan's Contract Status
Could one former IMPACT World Champion's run with the promotion be coming to an end soon? That remains to be seen, but the future of Sami Callihan in the company is a source of much speculation at the moment, according to a report by Fightful Select. The report states that...
Top Free Agent Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde
As Taylor Wilde brought out her new witchy side, another major debut recently graced IMPACT Wrestling's programming as well. The 19-year veteran laced up her boots to meet the new face on the December 22 episode of "Before The IMPACT" — a precursor to the company's weekly "IMPACT on AXS TV" show. This week, Wilde battled "The Majesty of Pain" KiLynn King.
