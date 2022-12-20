ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds and Picks for Week 16

This Raiders vs. Steelers prediction features two teams without any real viable pathway into the postseason. It is in prime time, though, and who are we kidding, we’ll watch it. Plus, there’s no better way to watch a game with no postseason implications than to have some skin in the game, especially when there’s value in these Raiders vs. Steelers odds.
