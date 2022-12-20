Read full article on original website
3 Black investors share what they are prepping for come the new year
For 2023 then, it appears investors are focusing on trends that are relatively safer and likelier to bear fruit. Xfund’s vice president, Jadyn Bryden, and Lightship Capital’s principal, Alexis Alston, told TechCrunch that they are focused on generative artificial intelligence. “I’m looking forward to seeing how AI can...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Headcount data study, SaaS sales mistakes, financial close strategies
This report prepared by Eddie Ackerman, Thomvest’s strategic finance operating partner, looks at startup hiring velocity since February 2021 by region, company type and, notably, how much time passed since last fundraise. Ackerman says he expects to see another tranche of layoffs in several weeks, after startups hold their...
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
While Amazon had a rocky year, AWS remains a reliable cash cow
According to numbers from Statista, the company began the pandemic with approximately 840,000 employees in the first quarter of 2020. By Q1 2022, it had over 1.6 million workers. The problem was, as the pandemic loosened its grip on public life, people stopped buying everything online and returned to brick-and-mortar retail.
Daily Crunch: Meta to pay $725M settlement in Cambridge Analytica data access case
Today we celebrate a bit of oversight over an industry that has been allowed to prey on those less fortunate for way too long — Devin reports that the FCC is taking a more firm hand in overseeing the prison phone system in a simple bill, giving the regulatory body the power “to ensure just and reasonable charges for telephone and advanced communications services in correctional and detention facilities.”
India’s Reliance backs US-based AI startup Exyn in $35 million funding
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of a larger $35 million Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.
Clean energy investments may close 2022 hitting new heights, setting stage for lofty 2023
That inflation helped spur the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains several provisions to boost renewable power, ready the grid for its arrival and foster the development of other alternative sources of energy. Taken together, those developments — along with what investors have told me is a desire...
Backed by Electrolux, Mila raises at a $52M valuation to add smarts to fresh air
The company’s seed round was led by no other than Electrolux. Mila claims it was Electrolux’s first startup investment. The appliance giant also participated in the current round. Mila’s $10 million Series A was led by returning partner Cercano Management (the former venture arm of the late Paul Allen’s investment firm) and “an undisclosed global consumer goods brand.” The company says it’ll spend the money to hire, scale operations, expand its product portfolio and work toward its ultimate goal of meeting the global need for better indoor air quality. The company is also planning to launch Mila Halo, a smart humidifier.
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
This year in tech felt like a simulation
I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
Google appeals India’s fine over ‘unfair’ business practices on Android
The Competition Commission of India found Google requiring device manufacturers to pre-install its entire Google Mobile Suite and mandating prominent placement of those apps “imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers” and thus was in “contravention of the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act,” it said in its ruling in October.
Headcount growth is slowing as startups prepare for worst-case scenarios
This isn’t surprising, as VCs started pushing for more focus on capital efficiency and the “Rule of 40” earlier this summer as it became clear that the “growth at all costs” mentality was going out of favor and the goal was to extend runway to weather the storm.
Mastodon creator Eugen Rochko talks funding and how to build the anti-Twitter
That project was called Zeon Federated, and it’s no longer active. While developing that, he also built and sold a platform to manage escrow for artists around commissions. Mastodon’s success has somewhat taken its creator by surprise. Rochko didn’t jump into this project as a power user of social media, nor is he prone to sharing much about himself. When we spoke, he dialed into our video chat from an undisclosed location. He’s never even used Instagram. If growth hackers look at building audience or revenue as an end in itself, Rochko seems to be the opposite when it comes to development.
Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica class action lawsuit for $725M
First reported by Reuters earlier today, the deal follows nearly four months after news first emerged that Meta had proposed a settlement in the Northern District of California where the suit was first filed some four years ago. In the intervening years, Meta has pushed back against the lawsuit, which consolidated complaints from multiple Facebook users, arguing that those who voluntarily signed up to the social network should have no real expectations of privacy — an assertion that the judge overseeing the case in 2019 called “so wrong.”
