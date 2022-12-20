Jonathan Davidson, age 42 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away December 20, 2022. He was born in Spring Hill, TN and graduated from Spring Hill High School. Jonathan was an avid Tennessee Vol fan and loved classic muscle cars. He was devoted to his children, especially the girls. He was as big hearted, loved all outdoors and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila D. Davidson; brother, Michael Davidson. Jonathan is survived by his father, Donald C. Davidson of Spring Hill, TN; son, Memphis Davidson of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Lauren Jewell Davidson of Spring Hill, TN and Ella Rachael Davidson of Chapel Hill, TN; brother, Matthew P. Davidson of Chapel Hill, TN and many other loving family members and friends.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO