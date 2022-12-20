Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Jonathan Davidson
Jonathan Davidson, age 42 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away December 20, 2022. He was born in Spring Hill, TN and graduated from Spring Hill High School. Jonathan was an avid Tennessee Vol fan and loved classic muscle cars. He was devoted to his children, especially the girls. He was as big hearted, loved all outdoors and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila D. Davidson; brother, Michael Davidson. Jonathan is survived by his father, Donald C. Davidson of Spring Hill, TN; son, Memphis Davidson of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Lauren Jewell Davidson of Spring Hill, TN and Ella Rachael Davidson of Chapel Hill, TN; brother, Matthew P. Davidson of Chapel Hill, TN and many other loving family members and friends.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood's new 911 center opens as final addition to police headquarters
The City of Brentwood’s new 911 dispatch center opened earlier this month inside of the Brentwood Police Department headquarters which opened in 2021, rounding out the final addition to the city’s largest capital project to date. Brentwood is the only city in Williamson County that operates their own...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville housing market sends college students back to campus
The Nashville housing market may be forcing college students to alter their living arrangements. According to Zillow, a typical Nashville resident needs to work at least 60 hours a week to afford to lease an apartment or house. Leaders at Vanderbilt University, Fisk University and Tennessee State University have been...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin apartment fire displaces multiple residents Friday morning
Fire heavily damaged a six-unit apartment complex in Franklin on Friday which displaced all of the residents but resulted in no injuries. According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Fairground Street just before 8 a.m. where they found flames coming from the front and back windows of the middle unit of the single-story building.
williamsonhomepage.com
Health Care Notes: COVID-19 vaccine and testing events to cease
The Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday it will cease offering COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, testing and flu shots at community locations Dec. 31. These services were offered through the COVID-19 Strike Team, which formed in mid-2020 and put on more than 1,300 events before ceasing operations at the end of this year. In addition, MPHD will no longer publish weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports, though providers will still be required to report cases of COVID-19 to the organization.
Comments / 0