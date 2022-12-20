Read full article on original website
Mob Psycho 100 III: Full Season Review
Mob Psycho 100 III is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The below review discusses several plot points, but no major spoilers. For more, check out what we thought of the premiere. They said it couldn't be done, but Studio Bones gave us a masterpiece adaptation of Mob Psycho 100,...
Avatar: New Animated Series in the Works with Earth Bending Avatar after Aang and Korra
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most prominent animes of this generation. It has introduced many fans to the anime genre. The series started with the journey of Aang learning all the forms of nature bending while fighting against the oppressive fire nation. Later, the fans saw The Legend of Korra which was set 70 years after the events of the original series.
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Release Date, English Dub Cast Announced by Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll has announced that it will release the new romantic comedy anime series Tomo-chan Is a Girl! in both Japanese and English on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Here is the English dub cast for Tomo-chan Is a Girl!:. Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa. Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota. Jād Saxton...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was at the Level of Endgame Originally
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just through the trailers and posters, the fans know that they will see more than 30 variants of Spider-Man. They also know that Miles will go on an interdimensional journey to figure out his identity in the world.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifice to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer
Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint are asking a family to make an impossible choice in Knock at the Cabin.The actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
What to Expect From Marvel in 2023: The MCU's Phase 5, X-Men '97 and More
Whether you prefer your superhero adventures to play out on the big screen, streaming on your phone or prefer good, old-fashioned comic books, there’s a whole lot of Marvel content headed your way in 2023. The MCU is kicking off Phase 5, Sony has new live-action and animated Spider-Man movies in the works and Marvel is celebrating the 60th anniversary of one of the biggest franchises in the world.
The Pale Blue Eye Review
The Pale Blue Eye hits theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Scott Cooper is one of the best directors of performance currently working, but he’s an exceptionally boring storyteller. Like many of his previous films (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass, to name a few), The Pale Blue Eye holds little by way of tension, meaning, or effective drama, despite its superficial allure. Set at the United States Military Academy in 1830, the movie — based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name — follows widowed detective Gus Landor (Christian Bale), who sleuths out information about a mysterious murder with the help of a young cadet, a fictionalized Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). However, the broad strokes of this premise are about as interesting as it gets.
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer (2023) Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
Hideo Kojima On Kojima Productions As It Enters Phase 2 - IGN Daily Fix
IGN Japan spoke to Kojima about the path taken by Kojima Productions so far and where it will be going from here. As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. Finally, keep your Xbox controllers warm this season with their new sweater hat set!Survive to Escape - The Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes.
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
Netflix to Crackdown on Password Sharing in 2023; New Ad-Supported Plan Has a Sluggish Start
Streaming giants Netflix will be making a major change next year that will impact a lot of users. According to the latest information available, the platform intends to stop password sharing among its users. A report in The Wall Street Journal shared information about this move noting that it will...
How to Level Up
Like most JRPGs, you'll need to make sure to level up your character as you progress through the game in order to get through battles. However, Crisis Core tackles leveling up a little bit differently. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to level up.
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
Sony PlayStation VR2 to Be Previewed at CES 2023; Leaked Jan 2023 List for PS Plus Essential Reveal Exciting Games
We're just days away from the start of CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas early next year. Along with many tech giants, Sony will be making an appearance with a press conference, taking place on January 4 at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM ET. Not much has been revealed about the company's long-awaited press conference, except for the fact that fans should expect to see some developments from the Sony Honda Mobility division.
God of War: Ragnarok New Game+ Mode To Arrive in Spring 2023; GoW Series to be 'Incredibly True to the Source Material'
Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.
