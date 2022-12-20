ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
Person wounded in York County shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
Fuel leak reported near York County intersection

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a fuel leak in West Manchester Township, York County just after 3 p.m. According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, there was a small two-vehicle accident between a car and a box truck carrying diesel fuel at the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road and Hokes Mill Road.
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Man assaulted people with hammer, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man who they say assaulted people with a hammer. According to police, David Figueroa entered the victim's residence and assaulted both with a hammer causing serious injuries to both victims, he then fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone...
PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
