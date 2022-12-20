Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.

2 DAYS AGO