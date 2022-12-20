Read full article on original website
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 Trailer Includes Tom Cruise's Most Wild Stunt Yet and More
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be the conclusion to Ethan Hunt's story, and it has been divided into two parts. Part 1 releases in July 2023 and fans can be sure that they will see Tom Cruise entering the most dangerous of situations ever. Every Mission Impossible movie has seen Tom Cruise achieving the impossible through his stunts and skills. It seems that he has taken it to the next level with his latest stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.
Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifice to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer
Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint are asking a family to make an impossible choice in Knock at the Cabin.The actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was at the Level of Endgame Originally
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just through the trailers and posters, the fans know that they will see more than 30 variants of Spider-Man. They also know that Miles will go on an interdimensional journey to figure out his identity in the world.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’
Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer (2023) Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
Chapter 11 Chests and Items (Banora)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 11: Heroes.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Avatar: New Animated Series in the Works with Earth Bending Avatar after Aang and Korra
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most prominent animes of this generation. It has introduced many fans to the anime genre. The series started with the journey of Aang learning all the forms of nature bending while fighting against the oppressive fire nation. Later, the fans saw The Legend of Korra which was set 70 years after the events of the original series.
God of War: Ragnarok New Game+ Mode To Arrive in Spring 2023; GoW Series to be 'Incredibly True to the Source Material'
Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Walkthrough
Matt Casamassina and Craig Harris, CEO and Sr. Design Manager of Rogue Games as they share a never-before-seen game walkthrough of Dust & Neon, a top-down, rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic Wild West. Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Pokemon Scarlet: It climbs to branches and ceilings using its threads and moves without a sound. It takes out its prey before the prey even notices it. Pokemon Violet: Spidops covers its territory in tough, sticky threads to set up traps and intruders.
How to Level Up
Like most JRPGs, you'll need to make sure to level up your character as you progress through the game in order to get through battles. However, Crisis Core tackles leveling up a little bit differently. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to level up.
Genshin's Genius Invokation TCG: The Best Cards
Like every game with customizeable strategies, Genshin Impact's trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG, has some cards that perform better than others. This guide will serve as an overview of the best cards available as of patch 3.3. Let's go through each type of card by section, and in each...
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
