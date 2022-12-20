Read full article on original website
IGN
Chapter 8 Chests and Items (Nibelheim)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 8: Departure.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
IGN
Steam Winter Sale 2022 Live Now With Exciting Offers on Titles Like God of War, Elden Ring and More
The 2022 Holiday season continues to bear gifts for PC gamers around the world. After sales from Microsoft, Sony, GOG.com, IndieGala and more, Steam has just kicked off its' Winter Sale 2022. From December 22, fans will be able to explore multiple deals and discounts on their favorite PC titles....
IGN
Genshin TCG: Elemental Reaction Guide
Just like in the rest of Genshin Impact, winning a game of Genius Invokation TCG depends on your knowledge of Elemental Reactions. This guide will serve as an easy reference for the effects of reactions in the trading card game. It'd be easiest to divide these reactions into two types.
IGN
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
How to Unlock Limit Breaks
An iconic component of battle in the world of Final Fantasy VII is the existence of Limit Breaks. This feature carries over into both the original PSP version of Crisis Core and into the new remaster. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to unlock Limit Breaks.
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Walkthrough
Matt Casamassina and Craig Harris, CEO and Sr. Design Manager of Rogue Games as they share a never-before-seen game walkthrough of Dust & Neon, a top-down, rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic Wild West. Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok New Game+ Mode To Arrive in Spring 2023; GoW Series to be 'Incredibly True to the Source Material'
Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.
IGN
Daily Deals: Grab a Spare PS5 DualSense Controller for $49.99
Since Christmas is tomorrow, hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or a PS5 DualSense for $49.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
