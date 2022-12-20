Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’
Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.
