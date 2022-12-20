Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bengals' wild win over Patriots ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
The Bengals' 22-18 win over the Patriots was definitely one of the wildest games of Week 16. Not only did it provide us with a lot of drama, but it also gave us a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was on the wrong end of a hammering Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but he found a way to appreciate what had been done to his team. The Lions lost to the Panthers 37-23 in a significant blow to their playoff hopes, and the game was not close. The Panthers... The post Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
Whoever ends up running Arizona Cardinals' front office will have hands full in free agency
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents and able to sign elsewhere, the Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make. Who stays? Who goes? Who and what will they be targeting from other teams? ...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB, tosses TD on first drive vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders are making another switch at quarterback, as Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke under center in the fourth quarter during their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Down 30-14, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt like a change needed to be made, and Wentz received his first snaps since Week 6 back on Oct. 13.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Meager output Saturday
Sanders churned out 65 yards on 21 carries, reeled in his only target for six yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's 40-34 defeat at Dallas. Sanders' fumble with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter was a costly one, as the Eagles were forced to call two of their three timeouts to preserve time for a comeback effort. But he wasn't having much success on the ground prior to the foible and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry for the game. While Sanders has gone for 140-plus rushing yards twice in the last five contests, he's combined for 131 yards on 41 rushes (3.2 YPC) in the other three. Which Sanders shows up Week 17 against the Saints remains to be seen, but it should be noted the Eagles offense was directed by backup QB Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) sidelined.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Wayne Gallman: Chance to make season debut
Seattle elevated Gallman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Gallman will have a chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to Seattle's active roster for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are both listed as questionable but on track to play, so Gallman figures to garner a depth role and may play primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Middling performance in loss
Smith completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. He added 16 rushing yards on three attempts. Smith turned in one of his poorer fantasy performances in an otherwise impressive 2022 campaign. The 32-year-old has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 239.0 passing yards while throwing three interceptions over his last three games. Things don't get any easier for Smith in Week 17 with a stout Jets defense on deck. In positive news, the veteran signal-caller may get explosive wideout Tyler Lockett (finger) back for next Sunday's tilt.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
Comments / 0