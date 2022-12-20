ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County commissioners, treasurer at odds over salaries at Tuesday meeting

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
 5 days ago

Somerset County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a 2023 spending plan of $55.9 million that did not raise taxes. Before the budget vote, during the public comment period, the county treasurer went to loggerheads with the commissioners over salaries.

Somerset County Treasurer Anthony "Tony" DeLuca protested that nonunion county workers that include the county department's first deputies will receive a 3.5% raise while the chief clerk in the commissioners office, Sonya Augustine, will receive a 15% raise. There are 201 nonunion employees working in the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW5Ea_0jozvzJv00

"Our first deputies are all the same in this county. They do the same job. They are next in line for us," he said. "They all deserve the same treatment." Several department heads attended Tuesday's meeting but did not comment.

Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the job description for chief clerk is different from that of the first deputy position. She pointed out that, beside the other duties of a chief clerk, Augustine handles all Right-to-Know requests for the county and is secretary of the county's retirement board.

"We are really looking at an apples-to-oranges comparison," Tokar-Ickes said.

DeLuca after the meeting said he first saw the 15% raise for the county's chief clerk when he reviewed the 2023 proposed budget and "discovered a large increase in the commissioners office salary."

He said at Tuesday's meeting that under the new four-year contract with employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee, the 3.5% raise is an additional $1,000 a year to their pay which comes to about a 40-cents-per-hour raise. With the increase of the employees' contribution to their healthcare plans of 6% and rising costs of staples such as food, basically the employees go home with "nothing."

Another example he named was the Somerset County Sheriff's Office deputies who will earn $11.92 an hour. Starting in January he will have four deputies on staff.

DeLuca, a former Pennsylvania state trooper, said that "you are not going to find a deputy or anyone who has to carry a gun" to work for that amount.

"We are losing employees because we don't pay enough," he said.

"Why didn't they meet with the treasurer during budget discussions about salaries?" DeLuca asked. "This way January 3 (the next salary board meeting) it is done and approved by all."

DeLuca is the secretary on the salary board and a voting member. He said he will vote "no" to the increase for the county chief clerk on Jan. 3.

The 2023 budget

The commissioners were able to pass a balanced budget without raising taxes by using $3.5 million from the general fund carryover and $3 million from the operating reserve, county Finance Director Rebecca Canavan said at a media event where the proposed budget was presented to the public 20 days before adoption Tuesday as required by law.

The county property tax rate remains at 13.36 mills.

DeLuca contends that the county employees are paid too little and the county can't retain needed employees as a result. He suggested that a tax raise might be in order.

He questioned that the commissioners do not want to raise taxes because of future political ambitions.

The commissioners did not agree.

In fact, Tokar-Ickes said she has voted to raise taxes three times in her tenure as county commissioner and she is not afraid of raising taxes when it is necessary.

DeLuca said, "What are we doing?"

Later he commented, "No one cares about the county workers."

Tokar-Ickes responded: "We all care about county workers."

During the exchange between DeLuca and the commissioners, he was asked if he was making comments as a resident rather than in his official county position. He said he was. At that time he was sitting in one of the seats at the commissioners' meeting table and was told to move back into the public section, which he did.

The county is facing negotiations with two unions, one representing two groups, starting next year. A contract for the third union — United Mine Workers of America, representing 40 Somerset County Jail employees — was completed and announced at Tuesday's meeting.

Negotiations with the unions include agreement on salaries based on the positions of employees over the following four years. Commissioners keep the nonunion employees at par with those in the unions.

The adopted spending plan includes a cost-of-living raise for county workers of 3.5% or $1,000, whichever is more.

Within the spending plan, the largest cost to the county is personnel. There are currently 323 full-time and 128 part-time (including tax collectors) employees. Salary and benefit costs total $22,615,971 in the 2023 spending plan.

Much of the county's personnel costs are driven by collective bargaining agreements. Currently, 183 employees are represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and 27 employees are represented by the Somerset County Court Association of Professional Employees. Both contracts are up Dec. 31, 2023. The 40 employees represented by the United Mine Workers of America (jail) agreed to a four-year contract with the county.

The collective bargaining agreement with the UMWA jail union members through 2026 reflects wage increases of 3% in first year, 2.5% in second year, 2.7% in third year and 3% in the fourth year. It was unanimously passed by commissioners.

