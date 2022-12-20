Read full article on original website
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
makeuseof.com
What Is Adaptive Battery on Android and Should You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android phones are getting more powerful day by day. With bigger and brighter screens, powerful processors, and high-end features, poor battery life remains a common issue in modern smartphones.
How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones
Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
Act fast and you can get over $150 off the best Android phone of 2022
Just days before the holiday, Amazon is seriously discounting the Google Pixel 7 Pro, otherwise known as the best Android phone of 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your Android Phone's Camera Using the Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung makes the best Android smartwatches. Its Wear OS 3-powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series contain several useful features. But did you know that you can use your Galaxy Watch for more than just checking the notifications and tracking your steps?
How To Change Your Signature In Outlook, And Why You Should
Your email signature is your chance to leave a lasting impression at the end of an email you send. We'll show you how to let Outlook do the hard work for you.
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases for perfect Pixel phone protection
Cover your new flagship Google phone with our choice of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases
What To Do If Your Android Phone Won't Charge
Your Android smartphone could have the largest battery available and support fast charging speeds, but neither will matter if it won't charge.
Leaker Details Major Camera Improvements Coming To Google Pixel 8 Lineup
Google's latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — were released in October 2022. We also know that these phones largely featured incremental upgrades over the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Among the most noticeable changes to the Pixel 7 lineup included subtle modifications to the design, a newer/faster Tensor G2 processor, better displays, and improvements to the camera software and algorithm — especially in terms of video quality.
Settings On Your Nintendo Switch That Are Ruining Your Experience
Either you've had your Nintendo Switch for a while or you just got one as a gift for Christmas from Santa -- either way, it's time to change some settings.
Apple's Plans For The 2024 iPhone SE 4 May Have Changed Dramatically
Apple is currently on a two-year cycle for releasing its midrange iPhone option, the iPhone SE, but recent analysis indicates that might be about to change.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras
Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
