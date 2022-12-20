ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield man wins new sentencing for manslaughter conviction

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cp2nI_0jozvs8q00

PLAINFIELD - A city man has won his appeal for a new prison sentence after he was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Long Hill man at a used tire shop in 2007.

Welder Morente-Dubon was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison by Union County Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch following a trial in January 2020. The sentence is six months less than the maximum 10 years for second-degree crimes.

Under that sentence, Dubon, 38, would not be eligible for parole until November 2024.

Dubon, who had been a fugitive for 10 years, had been featured in a 2009 episode of the television show "America's Most Wanted." He also had been listed on New Jersey State Police's list of most wanted fugitives.

Dubon had been charged with murder but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of passion-provocation manslaughter.

Court papers say Dubon, then 21, was working at the shop on South Second Street on March 29, 2007, when Joseph Tremarco, 23, of the Millington section of Long Hill, arrived to conduct a transaction. Tremarco was the owner of a scrap metal salvage business.

Dubon had received permission from his aunt to have his 16-year-old cousin to help him at the shop.

Tremarco, a regular customer, came into the shop to make a purchase. After Tremarco accused Dubon of "shorting" him, an argument ensued.

Dubon alleged Tremarco punched him, pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the stomach, court papers say.

Dubon then said he look around the shop for something to defend himself, saw a baseball bat within reach, grabbed the bat and swung it in Tremarco's direction.

Court papers say Dubon admitted to hitting Tremarco four times in the head with the bat.

Dubon then enlisted his cousin in covering up the death. They dragged Tremarco's body across the shop and put it in the trunk of Tremarco's vehicle.

Dubon then drove the vehicle to a residential neighborhood in North Plainfield and his cousin, who had followed him, gave him a ride back to the shop where they cleaned up the blood from the killing. Tremarco's body was found the next day.

Dubon then fled to Guatemala where he lived for almost 10 years until he was extradited back to New Jersey.

In his appeal, Dubon argued that judge had erred when he made findings "inconsistent with the jury's verdict."

In his sentencing, Kirsh said that Dubon "was not reasonably provoked to passion and had sufficient intervening time for reason to intercede before he brutally killed Mr. Tremarco."

The appellate court wrote that was "Impermissible judicial fact-finding."

"If the jury had found inadequate provocation or sufficient time to cool off, (Dubon) would have been convicted of murder," the appellate court wrote. "The jury did not make that finding. It was therefore improper for the trial court to engage in judicial factfinding to reach a different conclusion and to consider those facts in sentencing."

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Courier News

