Weather, holiday make for busy day at grocery stores
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a busy Friday at the Weis Markets store near Lewisburg. People stopped by to get last-minute items for the holiday. "I'm shopping for Christmas, and I just found out my son is coming home. He's going to be home for three days, so I have to shop for meals for that too," Gerri Brouse said.
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
Hoagie Hut closing after 50 years
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — As 2022 comes to a close, the Hoagie Hut near Factoryville is busy with its final rush of orders. The owners say after 50 years in business, it's time to close up shop and get ready for life's next adventure. "We wanted to make it until...
Busy day for holiday travelers
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — On a day when millions of people were expected to head home for the holidays, Mother Nature threatened to cancel those plans. From snow to ice to wind, drivers are going through it all. "It's a little unfortunate that it would happen this weekend. It's...
Long night, busy day for bakers
PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family. "Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few...
Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
'It's too much money for one person!' - Waitresses share surprise tip
HONESDALE, Pa. — Stan's Café along Beach Lake Highway in Honesdale is known for its breakfast and lunch. That's what brought one group in over the weekend, along with a holiday surprise for their waitresses. "That was done, and they gave us a card, and she said, 'Just...
16 To The Rescue: Autumn
SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.
Olsen Christmas Wish spreads holiday cheer
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was sheer excitement for five-year-old Mikey from Chestnuthill Township, whose Christmas wish was answered a few days ahead of the holiday. He got to ride shotgun in a police car during Santa's escort to the Stroudsmoor Inn in Stroud township. For the past five...
Cold weather shelter in the Poconos ready for guests
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — In just a matter of hours, an overflow room inside the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter in Stroud Township will be filled with cots for people who need a warm place to stay. Peter Mankin, the shelter manager, says the number of people who need help...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Christmas Eve mass in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over a Christmas Eve mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue Saturday afternoon. The Diocese of Scranton says they were glad to be able to hold in-person mass this year. There will also be a midnight mass at the...
Warming centers set up for those without power
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve. A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue. The centers offer heat,...
WNEP-TV 16
How you can track Santa this Christmas
SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 60 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world. Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6 a.m.,...
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours. Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning. "I came...
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
Renovations underway for new cat cottage in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A bucket of paint, a ladder, and a paint roller are signs that work is underway to revamp an old building at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Snydersville. The building will not be for employees or dogs. Instead, it will be the new cat cottage....
