Mountain Top, PA

Newswatch 16

Weather, holiday make for busy day at grocery stores

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a busy Friday at the Weis Markets store near Lewisburg. People stopped by to get last-minute items for the holiday. "I'm shopping for Christmas, and I just found out my son is coming home. He's going to be home for three days, so I have to shop for meals for that too," Gerri Brouse said.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hoagie Hut closing after 50 years

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — As 2022 comes to a close, the Hoagie Hut near Factoryville is busy with its final rush of orders. The owners say after 50 years in business, it's time to close up shop and get ready for life's next adventure. "We wanted to make it until...
FACTORYVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy day for holiday travelers

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — On a day when millions of people were expected to head home for the holidays, Mother Nature threatened to cancel those plans. From snow to ice to wind, drivers are going through it all. "It's a little unfortunate that it would happen this weekend. It's...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Long night, busy day for bakers

PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family. "Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Autumn

SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Olsen Christmas Wish spreads holiday cheer

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was sheer excitement for five-year-old Mikey from Chestnuthill Township, whose Christmas wish was answered a few days ahead of the holiday. He got to ride shotgun in a police car during Santa's escort to the Stroudsmoor Inn in Stroud township. For the past five...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas Eve mass in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over a Christmas Eve mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue Saturday afternoon. The Diocese of Scranton says they were glad to be able to hold in-person mass this year. There will also be a midnight mass at the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Warming centers set up for those without power

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve. A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue. The centers offer heat,...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

How you can track Santa this Christmas

SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 60 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world. Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6 a.m.,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

