Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency
Watch: Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency. Sharon Osbourne has been taken to a hospital after falling ill and her condition remains unknown. The former The Talk co-host, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, was rushed to a medical center Friday night, Dec. 16, TMZ reported, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the incident. According to the website, Sharon, 70, fell ill on the set of an unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Toby Keith Gives 1st Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer: ‘It’s Pretty Debilitating’
Staying strong. Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer — and how he’s optimistic about the future. “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape,” Keith, 60, said in a Thursday, December 1, clip of an upcoming CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview. “I need a little time to just rest up and […]
Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after suspected heart attack
Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”Stewart explained how another boy playing...
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
TODAY.com
Son of ‘General Hospital’ stars Jack and Kristina Wagner died from accidental overdose, officials say
The cause of death for Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. In the report, which was obtained by TODAY.com, Harrison Wagner’s death was labeled an “accident” and the cause listed was “Fentanyl and Alprazolam intoxication.”
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
Celine Dion Can Sing Again After ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ Diagnosis, Believes Top Neurologist (Exclusive)
Celine Dion, 54, cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour and in her tearful explanation, shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, she revealed she’s suffering form a rare and incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine explained that the ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ has been causing her to have spasms, which have affected her “daily life,” from walking to being able to use her vocal cords to sing. To find out more about Celine’s scary diagnosis, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to world renowned neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD, of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. The top neurologist, who has not treated Celine, is also the Regional Medical Director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa’s Reunion With Sons Amid Kalani Faagata Split Rumors
90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa is home for the holidays and he reunited with his sons in California amid rumors he split from estranged wife Kalani Faagata. “TikTok with the boys,” the dad of two shared via Instagram alongside a clip featuring his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Monday, December 19. “Happy Monday everyone.”
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Days of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding
The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17 Brandon Barash is married! The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17. "I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet," Barash, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. ...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Prevention
Sharon Osbourne, 70, Hospitalized After Falling Ill on Set of a Paranormal-Themed TV Show
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening for a medical emergency. The incident occurred while she and her son, Jack Osbourne, were filming his paranormal investigation show Night of Terror. “As to what happened to my mum—I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready,” Jack...
