Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel Timeline Summary: Here’s an MCU Cheat Sheet for All the Major Events
After more than a decade on our screens, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive universe at this point, and it can be hard to keep track of everything that’s gone down — so allow us to do that for you. Obviously, if you’re watching Marvel’s latest releases,...
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Special Will Debut in March – Watch the First Teaser (Video)
"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" is the comedian's second stand-up performance for the streamer
‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way
The team behind the Olivier- and Tony-winning stage musical bring this tuneful tale of rebellious youth to rousing cinematic life
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ ‘Probably Won’t Be as Gory’ on Disney+, Charlie Cox Says
The actor will reprise the Marvel role 4 years after the Netflix series
Rian Johnson Is Hopeful for a ‘Glass Onion’ Blu-ray Release, Promises an Audio Commentary
Filmmaker Rian Johnson has long been a proponent of physical media, especially with his insightful audio commentaries on his previous features, and just because “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was made for Netflix doesn’t mean he’s given up hope for a Blu-ray release of the sequel.
Why Rian Johnson Swung the ‘Knives Out’ Series in a Different Direction for ‘Glass Onion’
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap why the Netflix film is set during the pandemic, and what common thread every Beniot Blanc mystery will have
Hey, Oscar Movies: We Get It, Rich People Are Bad
In the wake of "Parasite," awards season has been filling up with movies about how awful the upper class is
Every Roald Dahl Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
Where does "Matilda the Musical" rank among his many adaptations and screenplays?
How to Watch ‘Babylon’: Is the New Margot Robbie Movie Streaming?
Oscar-winning "La La Land" filmmaker Damien Chazelle returns with a 3-hour opus set in 1920s Hollywood
All 43 New Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022, Ranked Worst to Best (Photos)
Film Reviews Editor Alonso Duralde found time for dozens of new holiday offerings among the year-end awards bait
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar Snubbed From Live Action and Animated Short Films Oscars Contention
Live Action titles making the shortlist include "An Irish Goodbye," "The Red Suitcase," and "Warsha."
Zachary Levi Calms Fan Fears of ‘Shazam!’ Recasting Under James Gunn and Peter Safran: ‘We All Gucci’
"I really wouldnt go believing everything you see on the internet," Levi tweeted
This Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Avatar 2’ Proves Acting Is Still Central to the Movie (Video)
A new promotional featurette for 'Way of Water' also gives fans a glimpse of the newer, younger cast members
New ‘That ‘90s Show’ Trailer Confirms Return of Original Cast (Video)
Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests
James Cameron Differentiates ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ From Superhero Movies: ‘The Problems They’re Facing Are Real’ (Exclusive Video)
"Theyre not going up against some guy thats trying to conquer the galaxy, Cameron tells TheWrap of his Na'vi protagonists
Rian Johnson Marvels at Fans Thinking ‘Star Wars’ Is a ‘Serious Thing’ Given Franchise’s History of ‘Slightly Goofy Humor’ (Video)
For director Rian Johnson, “Star Wars” is all about having fun. In fact, he’s a bit surprised by fans who think that his use of “slightly goofy humor” in “The Last Jedi” is a detriment to the series. In a recent interview with...
Edward Norton Really Did Dress as Tom Cruise in ‘Magnolia’ for His ‘Glass Onion’ Tech Billionaire’s Flashback
While playing tech billionaire (and arguable Elon Musk stand-in) Miles Bron in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Edward Norton took an opportunity to make a good-natured joke at the expense of Tom Cruise and one of his more famous onscreen characters. In a flashback...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0