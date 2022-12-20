ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Michael Bublé Has Made the Most of Himself

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8MEr_0jozv6IZ00

Michael Bublé remembers being young. At five years old, he went into his bedroom and put an album on his Fisher Price record player and felt a strong sense of independence. Even before then, he says, he felt a “unique relationship” with music. He felt that it “spoke” to him. As a young person, it seemed to offer a singular guiding tone. It felt emotional and sentimental. Integral to every part of his body and being. He knew it would be part of his future. So, when his parents started to send away for little records in the mail and a young Bublé began to listen to them on his own, a sense of self began to form. He was listening to music that he chose, music that moved him. It was very empowering, even to the boy he was at the time. Now, Bublé is a well-known artist, one who releases acclaimed records, both seasonal and solo. His most recent achievement is a Grammy nomination for his 2022 LP, Higher.

“I just loved to create,” Bublé tells American Songwriter. “I was happiest in my world when I was building.”

From the songs he listened to, Bublé began making his own. He liked the craft of songwriting as much as the joy he received from listening to music. Expression was key. The energy that bubbled up in him while experiencing songs had to somehow be released out of him in his own artful ways. That was his path to personal fulfillment. And his family helped. His grandfather, especially. He would introduce him to the classics like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. Bublé came from a “proud Canadian-Italian” household. One that was constantly filled with songs his grandfather loved. When they had their choice of the radio dial, Bublé’s parents would put on Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen. Bublé’s dad loved Motown, too. As the art form swirled around him, Bublé found himself honing in.

“I had such a deep passion for music,” he says. “I think I had some form of ADHD, which for me wasn’t a bad thing.”

Self-diagnosing himself, Bublé says he had trouble concentrating on most things. But when it came to something he loved, he had impeccable focus. It was “ultra-focus.” He dove into Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, and more. He says he felt the music was “speaking” to him. As he got older, he began to take little things he loved from each artist. Later in life, he was able to meet Bennett, who told him stealing from one person was theft, but stealing from everyone was “research.” But as Bublé refined his musicianship, he maintained a rough and rugged side to his personality. He is the son of a fisherman and he’d live out on the ocean for long stretches of time. Doing so, he’d have older men ask if he’d heard of artists like David Bowie, and Van Morrison. He became a sponge.

“All of a sudden,” he says, “I was able to download and process all this music and all these different styles. And it made me weird. And it made me unique.”

Bublé recalls a recent conversation with a friend, who said, “Mike, man, what are you?” And Bublé says he replied that on some level he didn’t totally know—there is always room to grow. On another level, though, he considers himself a “soul singer.” One who loves jazz and pop and rock and R&B. As a successful artist today, he’s able to connect and work with many other talented, accomplished artists. From them, he takes a little bit of this or that (just as they likely take from him in their own way). As such, he’s something of a chameleon, one as capable of singing a Bob Dylan cover and a holiday song as he is his own composition and one arranged for him by the likes of Paul McCartney (like on the song “My Valentine” on Higher). But when you’re as smooth a character as Bublé is, sometimes it can be forgotten that he’s a person behind that flowing voice. Bublé recalls an interview he came across recently in which Martin Short is talking about Robin Williams.

“[Martin] said that as much as Robin was entertaining,” Bublé says, “the audience wasn’t just falling in love with a caricature, as talented as Robin was. But part of what the audience was seeing was who Robin really is. That somehow came through.”

Bublé knows that, on some level, he’s seen as the “Teflon” character, cool as a cucumber with a tuxedo and cufflinks, an Old Fashioned in one hand, microphone loose in the other. But he’s more than that, too. Underneath that veneer, he is a “blue-collar, hockey-playing” regular guy from Burnaby, British Columbia. The 47-year-old says that just as people saw Sinatra and Bennett as smooth, capable performers, they were also guys from Jersey and Queens. In other words, Bublé is not soft. This is the real him that one gets in concert, he notes. It’s not the side many see in the well-crafted specials. But nevertheless, more than who he is, Bublé is more associated with what he does and how he sounds. His voice sounds like what a peach tastes like. And he can fill giant arenas from city to city showcasing his talents singing, dancing, and hosting each night. Don’t mess with that.

“I’m an athlete,” he says.

Indeed, Bublé shows bring a big demand, physically especially. Tours can also be lonesome, at times, he says. At least in the hours not spent on stage. As a young man, Bublé would enjoy whiskey and smokes after a show. He could stay up until five in the morning afterward, playing Nintendo Wii baseball, and wake up the next morning just fine. But more recently, the road can take a harder toll. He would notice himself taking certain songs out of the setlist, his voice wasn’t up to the challenge after long nights out in his late 30s. Now, he knows to take care of himself and his voice. It’s one more step on the path to personal and creative refinement.

“I found myself,” Bublé says. “I’ll say this, I feel so lucky to be born when I was because I had the ability to have the historical records, the documentation of music from the greatest artists in the world.”

Bublé was 26 years old when he signed his first record deal. He began earning fame at 27 or 28 years old. He released his debut LP, BaBalu, in 2001. He followed that up with Dream in 2002 and his self-titled album in 2003. He’s released nine more, including Higher in 2022. Because he was signed, as he says, “late” for the business, Bublé had already developed as a human being. He wasn’t a wide-eyed teenager. But he received resistance to his style early on. Some thought he was just trying to be like Sinatra, others suggested he make albums with “karaoke” backgrounds or even name an album, “Frankly Speaking.” People, Bublé says, wanted to put him in a box. But he wanted to be himself, first and foremost. Even if no one else would, he kept the faith. He told his team, if they continued to believe in him, they wouldn’t be let down. Now, with 12 Grammy nominations to his credit, including three wins, it looks like he’s proven himself correct. And with a great sense of self comes the opportunity to open up. As he did with his latest album.

“What was so amazing about this record for me,” Bublé says, “was I felt I had the confidence to let go. I know who I am and I know what I want and I know how to articulate that as an artist and as a producer.”

Part of that “letting go” was letting others take control—not too hard when those you’re giving the reigns to are named McCartney and Willie Nelson, two people who played big roles on Higher. Prior to giving over control, Bublé says, every record he made, “every note you ever heard is me micro-managing.” But with great achievement, with a strong sense of self, one can give power to another and not feel threatened. It’s a lesson Bublé has learned in his two-plus-decade career as a singer. The road here may not have been easy, it may have taken some convincing, scraping, and clawing, but he no longer needs any map to find where he is. Higher has re-energized him, he says. The album includes offerings he “never would have done, never would have thought of.” It’s a collaborative work that brings him great pride today for all that went into its production.

“I’m emotional about it,” Bublé says. “I really put myself out there. These people loved me and trusted me, and I trusted them. It’s a very beautiful relationship.”

Photo by Norman Jean Roy / Full Coverage Communications

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

American Songwriter Staff Shares Favorite Holiday Songs

Here at American Songwriter, we learn about, write about, listen to, study, and consider a great number of holiday songs this time of season each year. While there are hundreds, thousands, millions (!) of songs out there celebrating the season, we thought we’d take a moment and offer a few of our favorites. The ones we look to each December to feel more in touch and in tune with this special time of year.
American Songwriter

The Story and Meaning Behind The Pogues’ Drunken Holiday Classic “Fairytale Of New York”

It was Christmas Eve babe / In the drunk tank sings The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, opening one of the most unexpected Christmas classics. First released in 1987, “Fairytale Of New York,” recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues for the band’s third album If I Should Fall From Grace With God, sets a dimmer scene of a couple’s inebriated row on Christmas Eve.
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

The 10 Best Musical Christmas Films and Movies Made for TV

While there is certainly no shortage of holiday movies to play around the holidays, there may be fewer musical holiday films to put on than you might think. Yes, there are standard Christmas movies like It’s A Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story, but what about those films that showcase songs?
American Songwriter

Tom DeLonge Teases Release Date of New Blink-182 Album

Tom DeLonge has given Blink-182 fans a much-needed update on the band’s new album. DeLonge announced his return to the band back in October after leaving the group for the second time in 2015. The classic line-up of DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus has since released the single “Edging,” announced a world tour, and began work on a new album.
American Songwriter

The 30 Best Kris Kristofferson Quotes

The 86-year-old, Texas-born Kris Kristofferson has lived about 11 lives. If his career was made into a book, it would be more like a series of installments. Part Harry Potter, part Johnny Appleseed. For starters, he’s been a hitmaker for other artists, the writer of such standards as “Me and...
American Songwriter

Top 10 Robert Palmer Songs

Before hitting the MTV mainstream in the 1980s with “Addicted to Love” and other hits, Robert Palmer was already several albums in and had built a cult following in the 1970s around his musical stylings, which stretched far beyond the wall of pop-rock. Born in Yorkshire, England on...
American Songwriter

6 Top Annie Lennox Songs From Her Six Solo Albums

Over the past 30 years, Annie Lennox has expanded her solo catalog from her 1992 debut, Diva, and her hits “Walking on Broken Glass” and the hypnotic “Why,” through the more revelatory Bare and her most recent collection of covers on Nostalgia in 2014. Born on...
American Songwriter

Lana Del Rey Creates Billboard in Ex-Boyfriend’s Hometown to Promote New Album

Lana Del Rey has a new album in store for fans in 2023. The album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is set to drop on March 10. To promote the album Del Rey has created only one billboard to advertise the release. Where is the billboard? In her police officer ex-boyfriend’s home city, that’s where. The billboard is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In fact, Del Rey posted about it on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, writing, “It’s personal.”
TULSA, OK
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Sing Impromptu “I Will Always Love You,” Chat Pig Latin and New Rock Album

Dolly Parton’s recent trip to visit her friend Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Most recently, clips from Parton’s appearance have yielded, as you can see below, an impromptu performance of the hit song “I Will Always Love You” by Parton and Clarkson, as well as gossip about a pig Latin diss track, FOMO, and much more.
American Songwriter

Michael Stipe Set to Release First Solo Album in 2023

Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe revealed that he will release his first solo album in 2023. “I’m working on a solo album, my first,” said Stipe. “I’m collaborating with a bunch of different musicians, and each of those songs, if I get my way—which I think I will because I’m paying for it— will be very different.”
American Songwriter

Mac DeMarco Drops “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Cover

Come every December, eccentric jangle pop singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco pulls a classic Christmas cover out of his strapback hat. Last year saw a stripped-back version of Bing Crosby’s timeless classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a spacey rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the year before. Now, DeMarco is back with a sparsely arranged offering of the holiday favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
American Songwriter

Notorious B.I.G., Dolly Parton Turned Into Wooden Mosaics by Nashville Nonprofit

A Nashville nonprofit is turning portraits of musicians into works of art. Maple Built, a nonprofit apprentice program that teaches young men the art of woodworking, has portraits all over the city featuring artists in a range of genres, from late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. to country icons Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and George Strait. According to the website, these mosaics are often made from tens of thousands of small wooden tiles that are hand placed.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Justin Bieber Close to Selling Music Rights for Reported $200 Million

Justin Bieber is reportedly close to selling his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for an estimated $200 million. The deal will include shares of Bieber’s publishing and recorded-music catalog, from his first single “One Time” in 2009 and his debut album, My World 2.0 with hits including “Baby,” “Sorry,” and “Love Yourself,” through his most recent album, Justice, released in 2021.
American Songwriter

Pavement Documentary in the Works by ‘Christopher Robin’ Screenwriter

Screenwriter, actor, and director Alex Ross Perry is producing a documentary about the recently reunited ’90s alt-rockers Pavement. The director, who also wrote the 2018 Winnie the Pooh-inspired film, Christopher Robin, and the drama Nostalgia, starring Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn, and Patton Oswalt, recently staged a musical theater show in New York City, Slanted! Enchanted!: A Pavement Musical. Named after the band’s 1992 debut album, the stage production is reportedly part of the upcoming film.
OHIO STATE
American Songwriter

Miley Cyrus Reveals More Guests for New Year’s Eve Party

As 2022 nears its end, Miley Cyrus has been putting the finishing touches on the guest list for her New Year’s Eve party. The “We Can’t Stop” singer recently revealed the star-studded night – co-hosted with her godmother, country superstar Dolly Parton – will see appearances from Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy