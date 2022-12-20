Read full article on original website
The Miami Dolphins were defeated on Sunday afternoon by the Green Bay Packers – their fourth loss in as many opportunities. Miami entered the game with a real chance to set themselves up to clinch a postseason spot next week with a win, but now the road is much tougher in an AFC that has a few teams remaining alive.
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist Tua Tagovailoa had a terrible fourth quarter with three interceptions. The defense, which allowed an average of 15.3 points per game at home, did its job even though it allowed 26 points. But Tagovailoa needed to be ...
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game. The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents and able to sign elsewhere, the Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make. Who stays? Who goes? Who and what will they be targeting from other teams? ...
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
The kids television channel now broadcasts graphics-filled NFL games. It hosts a wacky football highlights show. It even held a golf competition. Which sports will it Nickify next?. On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied...
Two of the NBA's biggest stars share the court on Christmas when LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Dallas to take on Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.
Get a $200 Bonus in Colorado from SI Sportsbook for the matchup between the Nuggets and Suns. The finale of the NBA Christmas showcase is the first of three meetings between the Suns and Nuggets, two teams jockeying for position atop the crowded Western Conference. Phoenix won the season series...
