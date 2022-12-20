Read full article on original website
Lions' blowout loss squashes their playoff momentum, but is also a needed reality check for promising franchise
The Detroit Lions’ 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers took a cleaver to their playoff chances with just two games left in the season, and it re-centered the expectations surrounding this team. The Lions allowed 320 rushing yards and their typically explosive offense struggled for long portions of the game.
Instant Analysis: Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist Tua Tagovailoa had a terrible fourth quarter with three interceptions. The defense, which allowed an average of 15.3 points per game at home, did its job even though it allowed 26 points. But Tagovailoa needed to be ...
Cowboys and Eagles beat each other's backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength
As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team's frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises. “Mike,...
Whoever ends up running Arizona Cardinals' front office will have hands full in free agency
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents and able to sign elsewhere, the Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make. Who stays? Who goes? Who and what will they be targeting from other teams? ...
After Jets' bad loss to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson starting to look like a lost cause
The booing started on the New York Jets' fourth play from scrimmage. Zach Wilson dropped back, the Jacksonville Jaguars sniffed out a screen, and Wilson sidearmed it into the ground. The boos weren't that loud, but you could easily make them out on the broadcast. The boos were loud by...
Thursday Night Football live tracker: Surging Jaguars battle stumbling Jets as both try to make AFC playoffs
The top two picks of the 2021 NFL draft are set to do battle on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence might be arriving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback before our very eyes. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are turning to Zach Wilson again only because of injury. This is...
Cowboys rally past Eagles, keep slim NFC East hopes alive
The Philadelphia Eagle were thriving with Gardner Minshew on Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys rallied for a Christmas Eve win over their division rivals to keep their slim NFC East hopes alive. The Eagles scored the game's first 10 points and led 27-17 in the third quarter with quarterback Jalen...
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb heard the questions; he's ready to show he has the answers vs. Eagles
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys faced third-and-10, up 3 points with 1:20 to play in regulation. Quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back, Jacksonville Jaguars defenders readily preparing for what they had assumed: The Cowboys would pass on this last-ditch attempt to extend a lead in crunch time. Prescott fired...
