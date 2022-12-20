ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
TheWrap

Here Are All the Songs in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

“Emily in Paris” has returned for Season 3, and the story contains just as much if not more chaos. This season of the Paris-set dramedy series raises some stakes in serious ways, set to poppy songs that partner well with the loud fashion choices of Emily (Lily Collins) and others. The episode titles cleverly embody some of the song selections as well.
MAINE STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy