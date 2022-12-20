Read full article on original website
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way
The team behind the Olivier- and Tony-winning stage musical bring this tuneful tale of rebellious youth to rousing cinematic life
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3
“Emily in Paris” has returned for Season 3, and the story contains just as much if not more chaos. This season of the Paris-set dramedy series raises some stakes in serious ways, set to poppy songs that partner well with the loud fashion choices of Emily (Lily Collins) and others. The episode titles cleverly embody some of the song selections as well.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in December 2022
Oscar hopefuls, stylish actioners and the highest-grossing film of the year are newly streaming this month
‘The Batman’ and ‘Wakanda Forever’ Land Oscars Shortlists for Makeup, Visual Effects and Sound
The Academy also unveiled semifinalists in the documentary, international film, and shorts categories
‘Black Panther 2’ Was Initially a Father-Son Drama, Director Ryan Coogler Says
Conceived prior to Chadwick Boseman's death, the first versions included more scenes for Julia Louis-Dreyfus's CIA director
‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Nominated by Society of Composers and Lyricists
The music from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been nominated for awards by the Society of Composers and Lyricists, the group announced on Thursday morning.
‘Fire of Love’ Makes Oscars Documentary Shortlist, But ‘Good Night Oppy’ Snubbed
Other nonfiction films on the list include "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "All That Breathes," "Navalny" and "Moonage Daydream"
See the ‘Top Gun’ Cast, Then and Now (Photos)
Catch up with the stars of the original 1986 hit now that "Top Gun: Maverick" has made Hollywood history
Hey, Oscar Movies: We Get It, Rich People Are Bad
In the wake of "Parasite," awards season has been filling up with movies about how awful the upper class is
Every Roald Dahl Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
Where does "Matilda the Musical" rank among his many adaptations and screenplays?
New ‘That ‘90s Show’ Trailer Confirms Return of Original Cast (Video)
Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests
Edward Norton Really Did Dress as Tom Cruise in ‘Magnolia’ for His ‘Glass Onion’ Tech Billionaire’s Flashback
While playing tech billionaire (and arguable Elon Musk stand-in) Miles Bron in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Edward Norton took an opportunity to make a good-natured joke at the expense of Tom Cruise and one of his more famous onscreen characters. In a flashback...
This Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Avatar 2’ Proves Acting Is Still Central to the Movie (Video)
A new promotional featurette for 'Way of Water' also gives fans a glimpse of the newer, younger cast members
‘Glass Onion’ Ending Explained: Unpacking the Mystery
Benoit Blanc, that slippery southern detective played by Daniel Craig, is back in “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson’s follow-up to “Knives Out.” And his latest case is a real doozy. Blanc is invited to attend a murder mystery party at the lavish Greek retreat of a...
How to Watch ‘Babylon’: Is the New Margot Robbie Movie Streaming?
Oscar-winning "La La Land" filmmaker Damien Chazelle returns with a 3-hour opus set in 1920s Hollywood
Simon Pegg One-Ups Tom Cruise’s Christmas Message by Re-Creating Classic ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Scene (Video)
Time to pop across the street for a Cornetto
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Has Already Completed Filming, John Krasinski Says It’s ‘A Celebration of This Team’
If you’ve just finished your binge-watch of “Jack Ryan” Season 3, rest assured knowing that “Jack Ryan” Season 4 won’t be far behind. While the delay between previous seasons was significant, star and producer John Krasinski says the final two seasons of the Prime Video series were shot back-to-back so as not to keep fans waiting.
