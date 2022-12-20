Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was on the wrong end of a hammering Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but he found a way to appreciate what had been done to his team. The Lions lost to the Panthers 37-23 in a significant blow to their playoff hopes, and the game was not close. The Panthers... The post Dan Campbell’s postgame message to Steve Wilks revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
Centre Daily
Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jamezz Kimbrough, Interior Offensive Linemen, Central Michigan Chippewas
Centre Daily
CeeDee is ‘No. 1’: Can WR Win Cowboys vs. Eagles Dual with Slay?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heaped praise on receiver CeeDee Lamb as the former Oklahoma Sooner' form has taken off in recent weeks and he’s proved to be the type of player the organization knew he would be. Bumping up into the leading role on offense after...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023
No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
Centre Daily
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
Centre Daily
Look: Joe Burrow and Bengals Arrive in New England for AFC Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals flew to New England on Thursday night ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. They were originally scheduled to leave on Friday, but left early due to potential inclement weather in Cincinnati. Watch video of Burrow getting off the plane below. Cincinnati plays New England...
Centre Daily
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Playoff Picture Clearer (And Better) After Jets Loss
The New York Jets' performance on Thursday night football could accurately be described as ugly, but it most definitely was beautiful when it comes to the Miami Dolphins' playoff outlook. The Dolphins didn't need any outside help at the start of Week 16 to earn their first playoff berth since...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, Liberty Flames
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Chiefs Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Kansas City Chiefs still have aspirations of being the No, 1 seed in the AFC, while the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to punch their ticket to the postseason. A win by either team won't help them, but a loss could ruin those hopes. Kansas City and the Buffalo...
Centre Daily
Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?
Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
Centre Daily
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Centre Daily
Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide
Despite starting the season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions could play themselves into the postseason picture as soon as Saturday. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit could push itself into the seventh seed in the NFC. The Lions have won six of their last seven games...
Centre Daily
Respect Earned: ‘Blessed’ Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Relishes Third Consecutive Pro Bowl Nod
RENTON, Wash. - After coming up short as an alternate selection in 2018 and 2019, Quandre Diggs finally got over the proverbial Pro Bowl hump with the Seahawks in 2020, earning his first all-star selection while leading the eventual NFC West champions with five interceptions. Even though he knew he...
