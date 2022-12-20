Read full article on original website
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Packers in Week 16
The Miami Dolphins were defeated on Sunday afternoon by the Green Bay Packers – their fourth loss in as many opportunities. Miami entered the game with a real chance to set themselves up to clinch a postseason spot next week with a win, but now the road is much tougher in an AFC that has a few teams remaining alive.
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
Whoever ends up running Arizona Cardinals' front office will have hands full in free agency
Seven weeks from today on March 13 beginning at 10 a.m. (Arizona time), the Cardinals can legally begin negotiating with players and their agents prior to the official start of the free agency signing period two days later. With 28 of their own players set to become unrestricted free agents and able to sign elsewhere, the Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make. Who stays? Who goes? Who and what will they be targeting from other teams? ...
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
Bills’ Josh Allen Underwhelmed by Third Straight AFC East Title
The Buffalo quarterback had a tremendous response after his team clinched the division championship. Josh Allen clearly has high expectations for the upcoming NFL postseason. The fifth-year Bills quarterback is enjoying another fine season statistically, and Buffalo has captured the AFC East championship for the third consecutive season. It’s the first time Buffalo has won its division three times in a row since the Bills won four consecutive AFC East titles from 1988 to ’91.
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
The injury occurred in the win over the Jets Thursday night. Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that...
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
SI:AM | Previewing Week 16
Plus, why Nickelodeon wants to keep bringing slime to sports. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. We’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday, Dec. 28. Have a great holiday weekend. In today’s SI:AM:. 🎄 The NFL’s Christmas slate. 🧽 Spongebob, slime and sports. 📉 The...
Ron Rivera Won’t Commit to Starting QB After Loss to 49ers
Washington turned back to Carson Wentz after two Taylor Heinicke turnovers late in Sunday’s contest against San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Two months after handing the keys to quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders could again find themselves in a QB conundrum following Sunday’s 37–20 loss to the 49ers.
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
Bills Tight End Reveals Story Behind 15-Yard Snowball Penalty Threat
Bills fans got a little carried away by throwing snowballs on the field against the Dolphins, putting the officials in a tight spot. The Bills’ current five-game winning streak got a bit of a boost from Mother Nature during their 32-29 win at home over the Dolphins in Week 15, as the team and the home fans were energized by a downpour of snow. The flurry got the crowd into such a fervor as to draw the ire of the officials, who made an announcement during the game that Buffalo would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if fans hit anybody on the field with a thrown snow ball.
