Virginia State

'Just be prepared:' Virginia gas prices, winter weather impacting holiday travel

By Penny Kmitt
 5 days ago
Santa came a bit early this year for drivers planning to hit the road this holiday weekend. AAA Tidewater predicts about 2.8 million Virginians will travel by car ahead of the Christmas holiday; this comes as gas prices are hitting record lows for 2022.

As of Tuesday morning, the national price of gas dropped 12¢ in one week, now standing at $3.12. North Carolina's average price of gas is $2.93 and Hampton Roads is below the Virginia state average, averaging $2.88 a gallon.

AAA says this drop in gases may lead to even more people on the roads.

"The rising prices across our economy, with all different things, might be driving more people to travel by vehicles rather than the air," said Holly Dalby with AAA Tidewater. "They can save money by driving rather than taking other forms of transportation, then they'll have a little more money to spend when they get to their destination."

And with winter weather expected to hit the country just before Christmas, Dalby suggests planning for delays and packing your car with winter gear.

"Please check the weather in advance. Not only for where we are now, but where you're heading to because there's a lot of winter weather going to be tracking across the country in the next couple of days," she explained. "And it's important to be aware of that as you're on the road. Pack an emergency kit in your car to include some things like a traction control device, like some sand or kitty litter, blankets, water, and some snacks. Just be prepared."

The Virginia Department of Transportation says they are mobilizing equipment right now to prevent issues on the road, specifically in northern, northwestern, and central areas of the state. This includes treating roadways with salt, sand, and other abrasives for the possibility of freezing rain.

VDOT says they are also suspending most highway work zones and lifting lane closures on interstate and major roads.

This will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Comments / 11

Peter wise one
4d ago

so how many electric vehicles are going to run out of power if they get stuck in traffic backups on the roadways if those roads are covered with the white stuff aka snow and I guarantee a lot so

Reply
2
Paul Tate
4d ago

gas has come down somewhat. can't say that for the heating bill

Reply(4)
7
