myedmondsnews.com
State notifies Cass of cease-and-desist order related to practicing medicine without license
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has notified Edmonds business owner Janelle Cass it intends to issue a cease-and-desist order related to allegations that she operates a hyperbaric chamber – which is used to treat multiple medical conditions – without a license to practice medicine. Cass, who...
myedmondsnews.com
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds-Kingston ferry sailings cut short Friday due to crew shortage, road conditions
Ahead of what is typically a busy holiday travel weekend, Washington State Ferries announced Friday that ferry service would end for the day with the 3:15 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston sailing, “due to a shortage of crew and treacherous road conditions.”. Following the 3:15 sailing, the route will be out of...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2022
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located in an unoccupied vehicle. 196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a report of a domestic violence incident at a hospital. 8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact. 21600 block 76th...
myedmondsnews.com
One dead, two seriously injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.
